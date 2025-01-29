Slovenia has set aside €16 million ($16. 7 million) to support solar energy communities, requiring projects to include at least 100 kW of PV capacity, with or without storage. The program will run until 2027. The Slovenian Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development has launched a €16 million program to subsidize new self-sufficient PV energy communities. The government and Slovenia's EU Cohesion Policy Program are co-financing the initiative, the ministry said in a statement. "The total nominal power of the installed photovoltaic modules must be at least 100 kW, with or without battery energy ...

