A new study in Germany shows the advantages of thermal energy storage in the decarbonization of industrial processes. The researchers noted clear cost advantages and high potential for flexibility in the power grid. From pv magazine Germany Kraftblock, a Germany-based thermal energy storage specialist, has published a 30-page study with German consultancy DWR Eco on the benefits of thermal energy storage for power grids and renewable electricity production. The study's generally positive findings are unsurprising, but could still draw attention by highlighting the broader economic advantages ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...