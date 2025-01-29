BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

"We at BNK are proud to have provided well-received financial research websites to the public for decades now, each of which brings certain specific utility to investors targeting a particular niche area," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Below are selected examples of websites that provide free useful investor tools.

"Split History - at www.SplitHistory.com - helps investors to research stock splits. It is important to take stock split history into consideration whenever researching a public company's historical stock prices, because companies may split their shares over time. Splits can work in both directions, either increasing share counts or reducing them. For instance, a typical split that increases share count is a two for one split (thus doubling the number of outstanding shares). Meanwhile, a reverse split is also possible where for every X number of shares owned by an investor, that shareholder receives just 1 new share, thereby reducing the total share count accordingly.

YTD Return - at www.YTDReturn.com - helps investors research any stock's year to date return. Since it is important to factor in dividends -- because a stock's total return is more than just the change in stock price -- the website aims to empower investors by performing the year to date return calculation with dividends reinvested. I.e. any dividends collected can also be reinvested into additional shares, changing the YTD return perspective accordingly.

Stock Options Channel - at www.StockOptionsChannel.com - is a stock options research website with a proprietary formula called YieldBoost, which was designed with the dual strategies of selling out of the money calls, and selling out of the money puts. The YieldBoost rankings are designed to express the top most "interesting" options identified by the formula, which are intended as a research tool for users to generate ideas that merit further research in the world of stock options. Users can also explore option chains by ticker symbol, for US traded stocks. Useful pages include the "0DTE options" page (zero days until expiration) for traders interested in options that are just about to expire.

The Online Investor - at www.TheOnlineInvestor.com - was launched in 1997 and quickly became a recognized leader for unique and comprehensive coverage of large caps, mergers, stock buybacks and stock splits. Over the years, the site, mentioned in Barron's, on CNBC, SmartMoney Interactive and CBS Marketwatch, built a significant presence, with thousands of free newsletter subscribers, and dedicated site visitors. Investors can also sign up to receive SEC Filing Alerts by email for their stocks of interest, to be alerted when new SEC filings are made by those stocks.

