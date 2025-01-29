Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Expands Live Production Workflows with Rapid Integration API for Technology Partners

Cuez, Singular.live, Megaphone TV, to launch new workflows; Open call for technology partner integrations at ISE 2025

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, has made available a new Application Programming Interface (API) for Ateliere Live , its cloud-native software solution for powering workflows for sports, reality shows, game shows, news and more. Ateliere Live uses NVIDIA GPU processing and encoding with internet-based time synchronization to enable a unique capability: distributed live-proxy vision mixing. This maximizes cost efficiency and sustainability for both on-premise and remote workflows, whilst offering the most flexible live production solution on the market. The innovative design has reduced production costs by over 70% per live TV hour, while consistently lowering the environmental impact of remote workflows by up to 50% .

"Ateliere is committed to offering our clients the flexibility they need to scale and innovate their workflows," says Andy Hooper, SVP of Live Products, Ateliere. "Our robust public API enables seamless integration with technology partners providing customers with the freedom to choose best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs, all while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in live production."

Ateliere Live API IRL

One of the first completed integrations is Cuez , an all-in-one rundown solution for collaborative editing, automated cueing, and prompting. Cuez controls studio software, hardware, and media assets with just a few clicks in one centralized platform. Cuez stays in sync with all devices, allowing you to make last-minute changes and collaborate at any time remotely. Also integrated is leading live broadcast graphics solution provider Singular.live , trusted by the biggest names in broadcast and media. Singular.live have uniquely integrated natively into Ateliere Live's pioneering proxy vision mixing solution, inserting parallel graphics overlays on the dual High Quality & Low Latency pipelines. A third launch integration partner is Megaphone TV , leaders in interactive sponsorship platforms for broadcast and live content production. They are providing their rich HTML5 interactive capabilities to the Ateliere Live platform to allow for audience participation and sponsorship opportunities in live productions.

"We've had a great experience collaborating with Ateliere Creative Technologies, thanks to their flexibility and support during our integration process," states Jan De Wever, Solutions Manager & Automator Specialist, Cuez. "Their well-documented, intuitive API provided the control and feedback we needed to build the integration seamlessly. Together, Ateliere and Cuez now deliver a fully integrated, cloud-based solution that enables broadcast-quality productions to be created entirely remotely."

This collaboration with Cuez underscores Ateliere's vision for a growing partner ecosystem. Enterprises need more than off-the-shelf solutions-they need the ability to customize, automate, and scale their media workflows for production-specific needs. The API-first approach allows clients to integrate the precise functionality their business requires, without being locked into an inflexible suite of tools.

Together Cuez and Ateliere Live are perfectly suited for live productions built around scheduled rundowns-enabling broadcasters and production companies to execute seamless, high-quality events while staying agile and responsive to rapid changes. The Ateliere Live and Cuez solution is ready to deploy with minimal incremental capital investment. The OPEX-based pricing offers additional savings due to cloud and software-defined productions. Learn more about Ateliere and Cuez integration in this video .

Meet with Ateliere at ISE 2025

Ateliere's overarching strategy is to build a dynamic ecosystem of industry-leading tools with ease of integration at its core. Representatives from Ateliere will be meeting technology partners, system integrators and resellers at ISE 2025 in Barcelona from February 4-7, 2025. To schedule an appointment with the Ateliere team, click here .

About Cuez

Cuez is a cutting-edge newsroom control system (NRCS) designed to streamline live broadcast production workflows. With an intuitive interface, our cloud-based platform simplifies collaborative editing, automated cueing, and prompting while seamlessly integrating with your existing tools and devices through no-code API automation.

Cuez emphasizes interoperability, integrates a modern design and offers an easy-to-use interface accessible to everyone, from journalists to tech managers, with a minimal learning curve.

Ideal for various formats, including news, sports, entertainment, and live events, Cuez grants unmatched flexibility and customizability to fit the unique demands of any show, empowering creative teams to produce exceptional content efficiently.

Learn more at cuez.app/ and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Megaphone TV

Megaphone TV is the #1 interactive sponsorship platform for broadcasters of all sizes.

Megaphone TV helps broadcasters generate revenue through sponsor-friendly content that resonates with audiences while delivering unprecedented value for advertisers.

Clients include Bravo, Paramount, Virgin, TelevisaUnivision, Globo, CTV, and NBCU, as well as stations from Nexstar, Gray, Sinclair, Scripps, CMG, Hearst, Capitol, and all O&O-aligned US broadcasters.

Discover how Megaphone TV is shaping the future of broadcast sponsorship by visiting www.megaphonetv.com .

About Singular.Live

Unleash the power of Emmy award-winning graphics with Singular.live - the industry leading web-based platform that redefines visual storytelling. Singular.live's vertically integrated technology stack for graphic overlays features browser-based tools, purpose built for graphics, including the intuitive authoring tool Composer, and two graphic control interfaces; Studio and uno. Fully documented APIs and SDKs provide everything developers need for deeper integration into Singular.live.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of software platforms and SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote and distributed live production. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at www.ateliere.com , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

