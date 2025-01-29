Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - The insurance industry stands at a crossroads, facing unprecedented challenges such as intensifying natural disasters, political unrest, AI uncertainty, and a workforce gap. To address these critical issues and rebuild trust in a rapidly changing world, Reuters Events will host The Future of Insurance USA 2025 conference on June 12-13, 2025, in Chicago.

The Future of Insurance USA 2025 conference, Chicago

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/238846_b56077e02474ab6d_001full.jpg

The conference will feature over 50% C-suite speakers from leading insurance companies, including:

Dawn Miller, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Executive Officer , Lloyd's Americas

, Bruno Sardinha, Chief Innovation Officer , Travelers

, Mark Bloom, Global Chief Information Officer , Gallagher

, Kathleen Ores-Walsh, Chief Underwriter Officer , USAA

, Niki Manby, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer , Mutual of Omaha

, Amy Friedrich, President, Benefits & Protection , Principal Financial

, Ken Walton, President of Farmers Distribution , Farmers

, Kam Jua, Chief Underwriter Officer , American Modern

, Richard Wiedenbeck, Chief AI Officer , Ameritas

, Shawn Crawley, Chief Operating Officer, Claims NA , Sompo

, Peter Piotrowski, Chief Claims Officer , Hippo

, Stephen Jalkut, Chief Marketing Officer , Arch Insurance

, Tony Chimera, Chief Talent Officer , Westfield Specialty

, Claire Burns, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, The Hartford

Yuri Aguiar, Chief Technology Officer , Tokio Marine North America

, Stoyan Konaktchiev, EVP, Chief Operation Officer, Head of North America Commercial Retail Operations , Chubb

, Adam Fischer, Chief Product & Innovation Officer , Clearcover

, John Riggs, Chief Technology Officer , HSB

, Dean Sivley, President , Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

, Jack Zemp, Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel , Allianz

, William Finn, SVP Chief Actuary , The Hanover Insurance Group

, Jeremy Coffman, SVP Famers Insurance Strategic Partnerships , Farmers

, Basil Morris, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer , The Hanover Insurance Group

, Neeraj Sahni, SVP Cyber , Aon

, Joey Daryanani, VP , CSAA Insurance Group

, Nina Edwards, Vice President, Emerging Technology & Innovation , Prudential Financial

, Ryann Foelker, Strategy Design Director, AmFam

The conference will cover four core themes:

Navigating Market Uncertainty: Addressing the impact of geopolitical shifts, climate change, and emerging risks.

Addressing the impact of geopolitical shifts, climate change, and emerging risks. Building Trust in the AI Age: Fostering ethical AI development, transparency, and data privacy.

Fostering ethical AI development, transparency, and data privacy. The Future of the Workforce: Attracting and retaining top talent, upskilling the existing workforce, and fostering a culture of innovation.

Attracting and retaining top talent, upskilling the existing workforce, and fostering a culture of innovation. Driving Operational Excellence: Streamlining core processes, leveraging technology, and fostering collaboration to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

Download the brochure to access the detailed agenda, an exclusive discount code, and learn more about The Future of Insurance USA 2025.

Ends

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238846

SOURCE: Reuters Events