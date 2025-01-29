Anzeige
29.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
RiskSlate Secures Department of Justice Grant to Develop AI-powered Human Trafficking Interdiction Solution

Finanznachrichten News

RiskSlate, in partnership with the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Ohio University, unveils transformative technology that empowers law enforcement in the global fight against human trafficking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / RiskSlate, a leading provider of AI-powered risk and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Human Trafficking Identification and Disruption solution (HTID). Developed in collaboration with the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Ohio University and the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, RiskSlate HTID provides law enforcement the tools needed to more effectively investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases. By leveraging advanced data analytics, AI-driven insights, configurable workflows, and intuitive case management tools, RiskSlate HTID provides real-time intelligence and coaching to help law enforcement take action against trafficking enterprises, driving data-driven, evidence-based prosecutions.

"Our strength lies in our diverse team that includes a former human trafficking task force lead, top academic experts, former Big 4 partners/global risk and compliance professionals, tech innovators, and a human trafficking survivor that provides profound insight into the experience of victims, and the systemic challenges that allow their exploitation to persist," said Mike Florence, Co-founder of RiskSlate. "Our multidisciplinary perspective drives RiskSlate's innovative approach, with the bold mission of leveling the playing field for law enforcement and improving outcomes for all victims of human trafficking."

RiskSlate's HTID solution will soon be available to law enforcement and other organizations across the country. RiskSlate will continue to work with legislators, NGOs, and advocates to increase awareness and education in human trafficking and related criminal modalities, with growth plans for expanded use cases in law enforcement and beyond in the coming months. To learn more about how RiskSlate is helping in the fight against human trafficking or to request a demo visit https://www.riskslate.com/htid.

About RiskSlate:

RiskSlate is a highly scalable, AI-powered development platform facilitating the rapid architecture and deployment of bespoke risk and compliance solutions at the speed of business.

Contact:
Mike Florence
630.862.7016
https://www.riskslate.ai/

SOURCE: RiskSlate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
