TaxBandits Simplifies 1099 and W-2 Recipient Copy Distribution Ahead of the January 31st Deadline

With just two days left until the critical January 31, 2025, deadline, businesses must act quickly to file Forms 1099 and W-2 with the IRS, SSA, and state agencies. Equally important, this date marks the final opportunity to distribute recipient copies to employees and contractors for the 2024 tax year. Missing this deadline can lead to penalties, making timely action essential for compliance.

How TaxBandits Simplifies Recipient Copy Distribution of 1099 and W-2 Forms?

TaxBandits, an authorized IRS/SSA e-file provider, offers a comprehensive solution for e-filing 1099 and W-2 forms and also timely delivery of recipient/employee copies, making year-end tax filing easier for businesses, tax professionals , and employers. The platform provides multiple distribution options, ensuring clients can meet tight deadlines with ease.

Flexible Options for Recipient Copy Distribution

Online Portal Access

For a modern approach, TaxBandits offers a secure online access portal where recipients can conveniently view, download, and access their forms anytime. As the deadline is in two days, it is highly recommended to use online access for recipient copy distribution to ensure timely delivery of the form copies. Additional benefits include:

Custom Branding : Clients can personalize the portal to reflect their brand identity.

Easy and Lifetime Access : Recipients can conveniently retrieve their forms anytime, enhancing accessibility without the need to create a TaxBandits account. By simply completing a quick verification using their TIN and providing consent, recipients can securely view and access their forms with ease.

Eco-Friendly Option: Reduces paper waste while providing a cost-effective alternative to mailing.

As per IRS guidelines, recipients must consent to receive electronic copies and access/download them by January 31, 2025. If not, the payers must send them a physical copy before the deadline. To facilitate this, TaxBandits offers a Smart Mail option that enables automated delivery of form copies to recipients who haven't accessed their forms online by January 29, 2025 (Today).

Postal Mailing

TaxBandits provides a reliable postal mailing service , ensuring physical copies of Forms 1099 and W-2 reach recipients on time. This option is ideal for recipients who prefer physical documents or for businesses looking to maintain a traditional distribution method.

To ensure the accuracy of the delivery, TaxBandits offers a USPS Validation service that enables the clients to validate recipient addresses based on USPS records before sending out form copies.

Advanced Distribution

For comprehensive coverage, TaxBandits allows businesses to enable both options, ensuring recipients receive physical and electronic copies. This dual distribution method accommodates varied preferences and provides backup assurance in case one method is not utilized.

Self-Service Printing Options

TaxBandits empowers businesses with the flexibility to handle distribution independently. Users can download PDF copies in customizable formats (individual, consolidated, or perforated) and layouts (1-up, 2-up, or 3-up) for record-keeping or manual distribution.

With the January 31 deadline just days away, businesses must act swiftly to ensure recipient copies are distributed on time. TaxBandits' range of options provides businesses with the tools needed to meet compliance requirements while simplifying the process.

Businesses and tax professionals can create their own free accounts today and begin filing 1099-NEC , 1099-MISC , Form W-2 , etc., and distributing copies at taxbandits.com.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms, such as Form 1099, W-2, 941, 940, 1095-C, 1095-B, and W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

TaxBandits provides another advantage for high-volume filers and software providers. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms and BOI reporting. Leverage the 1099 API for developers to automatically request W-9 forms and streamline the filing process with complete security.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax 990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Charles Hardy, VP of Operations at charles@spanenterprises.com .

