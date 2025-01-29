Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - SIGMA America is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the television series "View Finders" coming to nationwide PBS syndication in Spring 2025. The series, distributed by APT, follows the photographic journeys of co-hosts Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, as they explore and photograph beautiful scenery and landscapes throughout the United States. Two of the episodes will have their world premiere in Dallas, Texas during the Imaging USA trade show, which draws over 10,000 professional photographers each year.

SIGMA is the exclusive lens sponsor for the upcoming season, and all still photos and video footage captured by the co-hosts along with their camera operator Nathan Burnett - from Acadia National Park in Maine to the rugged landscapes of the Southwest and everywhere else along the way - was captured with SIGMA Art, Sports and Contemporary lenses*.

* With the exception of some drone footage

Producer and co-host Chris Greer explains that "View Finders is centered around the overall visual experience; and the SIGMA lenses consistently delivered stunning footage from every location, which we hope inspires our viewers to explore and photograph the country themselves. We are very excited to premiere these two episodes at Imaging USA in partnership with SIGMA."

View Finders: Grand Tetons National Park will be shown at 12:30PM CT on Monday, February 3, 2025 and View Finders: Acadia National Park will be shown at 12:30PM CT on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the PPA Theater at Longhorn Marble Foyer, Convention Center, Level 1. Additionally, co-hosts Chris and Paul will be speaking about their experiences creating the show in Texas Ballroom 5 on Monday, February 3 at 8:00AM CT. There will be further opportunities to meet the View Finders team at SIGMA Booth 711 during the Imaging USA Conference which runs February 2 - 4.

The full line of SIGMA lenses and cameras, including the gear used for filming the upcoming season, will be on display at Booth 711 at Imaging USA. SIGMA team members will be on hand to help attendees learn more about SIGMA lenses available for all major camera systems. In addition, attendees can have their current SIGMA gear cleaned and checked courtesy the SIGMA service team, and enter for a chance to win SIGMA Cash redeemable through sigmaphoto.com.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/238826_0a38512b54d348fb_001full.jpg

For more information about SIGMA at Imaging USA and to arrange interviews with the View Finders team, please contact Jack Howard at sigma.pr@sigmaphoto.com.

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA CINE lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA CINE lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with over 35 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow SIGMA America on social media.

