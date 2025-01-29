Researchers in China have reported a breakthrough in the development of aluminum-ion batteries. They have created a solid-state electrolyte that facilitates the smooth movement of aluminum ions, significantly improving battery performance and longevity. From ESS News The environmentally friendly and high-safety aluminum-ion batteries have attracted much interest, but the extensive use of expensive electrolyte, strong moisture sensitivity, and severe corrosion of the Al anode have limited their commercial application. Now, researchers at Beijing Institute of Technology, University of Science and ...

