Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C4Q | ISIN: US7054841033 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEER TO PEER NETWORK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEER TO PEER NETWORK 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2025 16:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peer To Peer Network Releases The CEO Annual Letter To Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

From the Desk of Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO

Key Points:

  • Launch of MOBICOIN
    Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) announces the debut of MOBICOIN, a revolutionary rewards token designed to transform digital business card interactions. By integrating blockchain technology, MOBICOIN will incentivize sharing and promotions within the MOBICARD ecosystem, opening new avenues for targeted marketing and user engagement.
  • MOBICARD 2.0 Launch Set for June 2025
    Get ready for MOBICARD 2.0, the next-generation digital networking platform. With enhanced features like real-time analytics, seamless MOBICOIN integration, and enterprise-level onboarding for up to 999 million employees, this platform is positioned to set new standards in the digital business card industry.
  • Strategic Partnerships to Drive Growth
    PTOP is actively securing strategic partnerships to bolster the success of its products and expand its market reach. These collaborations, aligned with the rollout of MOBICARD 2.0, aim to deliver enhanced visibility and sustained shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.
  • Modern Website Launch to Enhance Communication and Transparency
    Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website next week. This platform, featuring a sleek, modern design and streamlined navigation, will provide updated resources for shareholders, customers, and partners, reflecting PTOP's commitment to innovation, transparency, and improved engagement.

Joshua Sodaitis Family

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) ("PTOP") announced the release of the annual Letter to Shareholder provided by Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Shareholders,

As we step into 2025, I am filled with optimism and excitement for the journey ahead. Over the past year, we've laid the foundation for transformative growth, and this year promises to be a defining one for Peer To Peer Network (PTOP). I am thrilled to share some of the major milestones and initiatives that will shape the future of our company and, we believe, significantly enhance shareholder value. This appears to be excellent timing for a restructure and the launch of our new initiatives to finally take place.

A New Website is on the Way

In our ongoing effort to improve communication and transparency, we're excited to announce that our new website will go live next week. The site will feature a modern design, streamlined navigation, and up-to-date resources for our shareholders, customers, and partners. This is just one of the many ways we are elevating our brand to reflect our innovative vision. The site will be found here: www.ptopnetwork.com

Completion of MOBICARD Beta Testing

I am pleased to announce that beta testing for MOBICARD will also be successfully completed the following week. The feedback we've received has been invaluable, and it has allowed us to fine-tune the platform to deliver an unparalleled user experience. We've already seen enthusiastic responses from early adopters, and this sets the stage for the next major milestone.

The Release of MOBICOIN

One of the most exciting developments is the upcoming launch of MOBICOIN, our proprietary rewards token. MOBICOIN will revolutionize how businesses and individuals interact within the MOBICARD ecosystem, offering users incentives to share and promote digital business cards while creating a dynamic ecosystem for targeted marketing campaigns. With MOBICOIN, Peer To Peer Network is taking a bold step into the future of blockchain technology, and we are confident it will attract widespread interest and adoption. Utilizing our new patent is going to be invaluable and I believe it will be

Launching MOBICARD 2.0

Mark your calendars! On June 1, 2025, we will officially launch MOBICARD 2.0. This enhanced version of our flagship platform features cutting-edge functionality, including real-time analytics, advanced sharing options, and seamless integration with MOBICOIN. MOBICARD 2.0 will redefine digital networking and position us as the premier solution in the digital business card industry. This enhanced platform will feature revenue-generating sign-ups, advertising revenue capabilities, and enterprise-level onboarding. Companies will have the ability to sign up as many as 999,999,999 employees at once by simply uploading a spreadsheet with employee names and emails. Our system will automatically generate digital business cards for each employee and email them directly, streamlining the entire process.

Strategic Partnerships and Deals

Behind the scenes, we have been working diligently on major strategic partnerships that will accelerate our growth and expand our market presence. While we cannot disclose specifics just yet, I can assure you that these deals will play a significant role in the success of our products and the long-term value of PTOP. Stay tuned for official announcements in the coming months following the rollout of MOBICARD 2.0.

Positioning PTOP for the Stock's Growth

With these exciting developments, we anticipate a positive impact on the price of PTOP stock. The launch of MOBICOIN and MOBICARD 2.0, combined with the announcement of strategic partnerships, positions us for increased visibility and momentum in the market. As always, we remain committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders.

Looking Ahead

2025 is set to be a year of innovation, execution, and growth. On behalf of the entire team at Peer To Peer Network, I want to thank you for your continued trust and support. Your belief in our vision fuels our determination to achieve great things.

As we forge ahead, I encourage you to stay connected with us through our new website and upcoming updates. Together, we will make this year one of monumental success for Peer To Peer Network and everyone involved.

Personal Note

My eldest son will turn three in July of 2025 and my youngest just turned one in January 7th of 2025. My family is optimistic that PTOP will be rewarding all of our shareholders tremendously this year.

Joshua Sodaitis Family

With gratitude and optimism,

Joshua Sodaitis
Chairman & CEO
Peer To Peer Network (PTOP)

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a pioneering digital business card company focused on transforming business networking through innovative digital solutions. Its MOBICARD platform provides professionals with a convenient, eco-friendly, and interactive way to share information, establish connections, and enhance networking opportunities in today's fast-paced digital world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, that could affect actual results.

For more information and updates, visit the Peer To Peer Networks website at www.ptopnetwork.com.

Peer To Peer Network

Stock Symbol: PTOP

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.
45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139
Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971
Email: info@freemobicard.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe85f595-ecb3-4429-99a2-4c30b8712840

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919d928e-efec-448d-be28-382745f627c2


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.