Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Redesignation of shares 29-Jan-2025 / 16:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Redesignation of shares The Company announces that, pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, 40,450 'C' ordinary shares of 40p have been redesignated into 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Following the redesignation, the Company's issued share capital consists of 38,022,789 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,325,563 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 4,406,083 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 'B' Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,616,706. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 29 January 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: CON TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 373603 EQS News ID: 2077393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

