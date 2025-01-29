Gildan Activewear: Gildan Donates Apparel Worth $200,000 to FireAid Concert Benefitting LA Wildfire Victims

Gildan is pleased to donate U.S.$200,000 worth of American Apparel® and Gildan® garments to FireAid, a concert benefiting those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California. Shirts and hoodies will be available for purchase at the event with all funds from their sale going directly to short-term relief efforts as well as long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters in Southern California.

"At Gildan, we believe in making apparel responsibly and supporting the communities in countries where we operate," said Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution at Gildan. "Our hearts go out to everyone, who has been affected by the wildfires in Southern California, and we are pleased to contribute to the relief efforts through our donation to the FireAid concert."

Scheduled for January 30, FireAid features two star-studded lineups held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. FireAid will also be broadcast and streamed across multiple platforms, as well as in select AMC Movie Theaters.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and donate to recovery efforts, visit fireaidla.org.

To learn more about Gildan's commitment to its communities, please visit the Company's website.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

