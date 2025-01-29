DuckDuckGoose, a Netherlands-based global leader in AI-driven deepfake detection, is proud to announce its partnership with Banco Daycoval, one of Brazil's most trusted financial institutions. Together, they aim to combat the growing threat of deepfake-based identity fraud in Brazil, a country increasingly targeted by (cyber) criminals using deepfake technologies.

With digital identity fraud surging by over 400% in the past two years (Source: DuckDuckGoose), Brazil faces unprecedented cybersecurity challenges. Banco Daycoval, recognizing the critical need for innovation, has integrated DuckDuckGoose's DeepDetector solution into its Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Trusted by defense agencies worldwide, this technology is now empowering the Brazilian banking sector to detect deepfakes in real time and make verification processes more efficient.

Leading the Fight Against Deepfakes

Deepfakes are highly realistic AI-generated forgeries which are becoming a preferred tool for fraudsters, undermining trust in digital financial systems. As one of the most impacted nations, Brazil is at the forefront of this battle. By adopting DuckDuckGoose's advanced solutions, Banco Daycoval is taking a stand against cybercrime, setting a precedent for other financial institutions across the region.

"Banco Daycoval's leadership and proactive approach is demonstrating exceptional vigilance in addressing today's most sophisticated fraud threats," said Parya Lotfi, CEO of DuckDuckGoose. "This partnership represents a milestone in our mission to create a digital environment where trust and authenticity are paramount. We're proud to work with such a forward-thinking institution to protect the financial ecosystem in Brazil."

Setting a New Standard for Digital Security

DuckDuckGoose's DeepDetector seamlessly integrates into financial systems to detect and block deepfake content in real time. This solution not only thwarts fraud but also optimizes digital onboarding, increases operational efficiencies, and improves the customer experience. Together, DuckDuckGoose and Banco Daycoval are inspiring a movement in the financial sector, encouraging institutions to adopt advanced technologies in the fight against cybercrime.

About DuckDuckGoose

DuckDuckGoose is a global leader in AI-powered deepfake detection. Its flagship product, DeepDetector, helps financial institutions, governments, and media organizations combat synthetic fraud and protect digital identities. Visit www.duckduckgoose.ai to learn more.

About Banco Daycoval

Founded in 1968, Banco Daycoval is one of Brazil's most respected financial institutions, offering innovative and secure solutions in corporate banking, personal credit, and foreign exchange. Visit www.daycoval.com.br for more information.

