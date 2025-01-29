Transaction enables Entrust to focus on delivering innovative identity, issuance, and cryptographic data security solutions as part of its identity-centric security strategy

Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, today announced the sale of its public certificate business to Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificate solutions. The sale allows Entrust to accelerate its focus on developing innovative identity, issuance, and post-quantum ready cryptographic data security solutions, while providing the smooth transition of its public certificate offerings to Sectigo.

"Entrust has had a long history in the public certificate business, so it was important to us to find the right provider for our customers," said Todd Wilkinson, president and CEO of Entrust. "Sectigo is a trusted industry leader with a strong track record of compliance and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. We are working together to make the transition as easy as possible for our customers and are confident that their reputation as a certificate authority and commitment to delivering a high level of service and support will serve our customers well."

Entrust is focusing on quantum-ready cryptographic data security solutions

Entrust is sharpening its focus on delivering innovative issuance, identity, and post-quantum ready cryptographic data security solutions as part of its identity-centric security strategy. The company will continue to provide customers with leading PKI solutions, including private and managed PKI, certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and digital signing.

"This move allows Entrust to focus our portfolio on where we see customer needs growing quickly," said Entrust CEO Wilkinson. "Organizations are facing a perfect storm of security challenges, including AI-driven threats, shrinking certificate lifecycles, and rapidly expanding cryptographic estates. By securing identities, managing cryptographic lifecycles, and ensuring visibility into keys, secrets, and certificates, we are well positioned to help enterprises achieve post-quantum readiness while also furthering their zero-trust strategies. Now, we are accelerating efforts to bring these capabilities together into transformative solutions."

This strategy builds on Entrust's leadership in identity-centric security solutions that help customers protect their operations, fight fraud, and foster trusted interactions. The Entrust portfolio includes secure identity and financial card issuance, identity and access management, digital identity verification, digital signing, private certificates, hardware security modules (HSMs), and lifecycle management solutions for certificates, keys, and secrets.

Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. For more information on the sale of the Entrust public certificates business to Sectigo, visit our Entrust TLS Certificate Information Center.

About Entrust:

Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. We enable organizations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network. We are trusted by the world's most trusted organizations. Learn more at www.entrust.com.

