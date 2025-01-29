Vensure Employer Solutions Named Among the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies by the National Association for Business Resources

Leading HR solutions provider recognized for its innovative business acuteness and human resource practices

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, is proud to announce it has been named one of the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include Compensation; Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the NABR for our exceptional employment practices," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Here at Vensure, we are not only committed to providing our clients with the most innovative HR solutions, but also ensuring we prioritize our own employees' wellbeing as well."

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The ten to one ratio of the program demonstrates that the winning companies are truly innovative in their employee engagement execution.

To view the complete list of 2024 winners, visit https://nationalbiz.org/winners/.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit https://nationalbiz.org/ to obtain an application.

###

Media Contacts:

Owen Serey

Mower, on behalf of Vensure

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire