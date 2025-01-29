GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: WPFH Appoints Greenspoon Marder as SEC Counsel

WPF Holdings Engages Greenspoon Marder to Support Corporate Growth and Securities Compliance

WPF Holdings, Inc ("WPFH"), the parent company of GrocerIQ, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Greenspoon Marder LLP as its outside corporate counsel. This strategic decision highlights WPF Holdings' ongoing commitment to ensuring rigorous compliance, sound corporate governance, and operational transparency as it continues to develop its portfolio of innovative ventures.

Greenspoon Marder, a nationally recognized, full-service business law firm, brings extensive experience in corporate compliance and navigating the complex legal landscape for clients ranging from Fortune 500 organizations to middle-market public and private companies, and beyond. The addition of Greenspoon Marder to the WPFH team strengthens the company's ability to address industry challenges and enhance its corporate structure and licensing practices.

This appointment comes as WPF Holdings continues to build and support GrocerIQ, its groundbreaking AI-driven grocery technology company. GrocerIQ is poised to revolutionize the grocery industry by leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance convenience, streamline operations, and deliver sustainable solutions for consumers. With Greenspoon Marder providing legal counsel, WPF Holdings is well-positioned to advance its strategic initiatives and accelerate growth.

About Greenspoon Marder LLP

Greenspoon Marder is a leading multi-practice national law firm with a reputation for providing top-tier legal services. With over 200 attorneys across 20 offices in the U.S., the firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal challenges with practical, business-driven solutions.

About WPF Holdings

As a strategic move, WPF Holdings, Inc. has acquired GrocerIQ, Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary. WPF Holdings intends to change its corporate name to GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. and will apply to change its ticker symbol to reflect its new identity. This acquisition underscores WPF Holdings' commitment to supporting GrocerIQ's mission of transforming the grocery retail landscape through advanced AI-driven solutions.

