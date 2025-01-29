Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 19:14 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: WPFH Appoints Greenspoon Marder as SEC Counsel

Finanznachrichten News

WPF Holdings Engages Greenspoon Marder to Support Corporate Growth and Securities Compliance

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / WPF Holdings, Inc ("WPFH"), the parent company of GrocerIQ, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Greenspoon Marder LLP as its outside corporate counsel. This strategic decision highlights WPF Holdings' ongoing commitment to ensuring rigorous compliance, sound corporate governance, and operational transparency as it continues to develop its portfolio of innovative ventures.

Greenspoon Marder, a nationally recognized, full-service business law firm, brings extensive experience in corporate compliance and navigating the complex legal landscape for clients ranging from Fortune 500 organizations to middle-market public and private companies, and beyond. The addition of Greenspoon Marder to the WPFH team strengthens the company's ability to address industry challenges and enhance its corporate structure and licensing practices.

This appointment comes as WPF Holdings continues to build and support GrocerIQ, its groundbreaking AI-driven grocery technology company. GrocerIQ is poised to revolutionize the grocery industry by leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance convenience, streamline operations, and deliver sustainable solutions for consumers. With Greenspoon Marder providing legal counsel, WPF Holdings is well-positioned to advance its strategic initiatives and accelerate growth.

About Greenspoon Marder LLP

Greenspoon Marder is a leading multi-practice national law firm with a reputation for providing top-tier legal services. With over 200 attorneys across 20 offices in the U.S., the firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal challenges with practical, business-driven solutions.

About WPF Holdings

As a strategic move, WPF Holdings, Inc. has acquired GrocerIQ, Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary. WPF Holdings intends to change its corporate name to GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. and will apply to change its ticker symbol to reflect its new identity. This acquisition underscores WPF Holdings' commitment to supporting GrocerIQ's mission of transforming the grocery retail landscape through advanced AI-driven solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

WPF Holdings, Inc.
info@wpf-holdings.com

SOURCE: GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.