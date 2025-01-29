Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio

DJ Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio 29-Jan-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 29 January 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio The Board of Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding the potential sale of its performing consumer loan portfolio. This potential transaction further supports Metro Bank's strategic shift towards SME, Commercial and Corporate lending. Metro Bank continues to seek opportunities to optimise its balance sheet, in particular given the strong growth the bank has seen in new Commercial and Corporate lending. The potential transaction is expected to increase the CET1 ratio and MREL ratio on completion, subject to pricing. There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed or the terms of any such transaction. The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary. Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 07773 244608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Chris Sibbald Mobile: +44 7855 955 531 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 373606 EQS News ID: 2077427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077427&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:48 ET (17:48 GMT)