Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
29.01.25
08:04 Uhr
1,160 Euro
+0,050
+4,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,24019:55
Dow Jones News
29.01.2025 19:19 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio 
29-Jan-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
29 January 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 
596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
Statement Regarding Consumer Loan Book Portfolio 
 
The Board of Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding the 
potential sale of its performing consumer loan portfolio. 
This potential transaction further supports Metro Bank's strategic shift towards SME, Commercial and Corporate lending. 
 Metro Bank continues to seek opportunities to optimise its balance sheet, in particular given the strong growth the 
bank has seen in new Commercial and Corporate lending. 
The potential transaction is expected to increase the CET1 ratio and MREL ratio on completion, subject to pricing. 
There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed or the terms of any such transaction. 
The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company 
Secretary. 
 
Enquiries: 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Victoria Gregory 
+44 (0) 07773 244608 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
FGS Global 
Chris Sibbald 
Mobile: +44 7855 955 531 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any 
offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in 
any jurisdiction. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  373606 
EQS News ID:  2077427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077427&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:48 ET (17:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.