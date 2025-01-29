Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FS
Frankfurt
29.01.25
08:09 Uhr
0,784 Euro
+0,019
+2,48 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8320,85719:41
Actusnews Wire
29.01.2025 19:23 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: SIGNIFICANT PROGRES ON THE ASSET DISPOSAL OF THE "DATA ACCELERATION PLATFORM" ACTIVITY - POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2024 REVENUE RELEASE

Finanznachrichten News

Grenoble, January 29th, 2025

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) announces that discussions regarding the asset disposal of its "Data Acceleration Platform" activity[1] are progressing well and a signing could occur in the coming days. Considering this transaction, and to provide the market with a clearer and updated view of the Company, Kalray has decided to postpone for few days the publication of its 2024 annual revenue, initially scheduled for January 30, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report dated April 30th, 2024, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly highlighted on the fact that the Company's current funding horizon is limited to March 1st, 2025[2]. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Phone +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Phone + 33 1 53 67 36 72		MEDIA CONTACTS
ELLYN KALIFA
communication@kalrayinc.com
Phone. +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone +33 4 72 18 04 92

[1] See press release as of 2 January 2025

[2] See details in the press release dated September 19th, 2024 and October,31th, 2024

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJtwlJmaY5qUyG9xlJdmZmFlmptqlJTKZWadlWibl5/Kb3FkyW9obcmaZnFqnGZv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89719-pr_kalray_postponement_2024revenue_en_final2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.