Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 19:30 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Labor Market Conference: MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA'S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening the second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), His Excellency Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, emphasized Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration and driving innovative solutions to address global labor market challenges. He further underscored the Kingdom's dedication to building a future-ready workforce and ensuring inclusivity and resilience, in alignment with Vision 2030.

MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA'S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC (PRNewsfoto/Global Labor Market Conference)

On the margins of the GLMC, Minister Al-Rajhi met with His Excellency Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), to discuss enhanced cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the ILO. A key outcome of these discussions was the signing of a framework cooperation agreement, focusing on the Junior Professional Officer and Secondment Programs. This agreement underscores the Kingdom's commitment to aligning with global best practices and providing young professionals with valuable international training opportunities, further advancing sustainable labor market development.

Minister Al-Rajhi also held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with ministers and officials from Argentina, Kenya, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Indonesia. These discussions centered on mutual labor market challenges, strategies for building resilient economies, and preparing workforces for the future.

At the conference, the Minister set out two key initiatives including the launch of the Global Labor Market Academy in partnership with the World Bank. The Academy - based in Riyadh - will provide policymakers worldwide, particularly in middle and low-income countries, with the tools to design and implement effective labor market reforms.

The second initiative - the "Navigating Tomorrow" Report - analyzes global labor market trends, identifies key skills and outlines strategies to close skills gaps through lifelong learning and innovative public-private partnerships.

The GLMC brought together over 5,000 participants from 150 countries, including 200 international speakers, CEOs, labor ministers, policymakers, and industry experts. As a vital platform for collaboration, it facilitated the exchange of ideas, strengthened international relationships, and showcased actionable solutions to pressing labor market issues.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609001/Global_Labor_Market_Conference.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505855/5141497/GLMC_Logo.jpg

Global Labor Market Conference Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Labor Market Conference)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minister-al-rajhi-reaffirms-saudi-arabias-global-leadership-and-commitment-to-collaboration-at-the-glmc-302363620.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.