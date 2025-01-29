Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 20:02 Uhr
Omni-Biotic US Introduces Caricol for Constipation, Bloating, and Indigestion, and Caricol Gastro for Heartburn Relief

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Omni-Biotic US is pleased to announce the expansion of its product offerings with the launch of two new digestive health solutions - Caricol and Caricol Gastro. These products are designed to address common digestive issues such as constipation, bloating, indigestion, acid reflux, and heartburn, providing effective, natural relief.

Caricol Gastro and Caricol

Caricol Gastro and Caricol
Product Display Image Caricol and Caricol Gastro from Omni-Biotic US

Caricol offers a potent, natural solution for digestive health, utilizing organic, non-GMO papaya prepared according to Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic principles. This proprietary preparation makes Caricol up to 4x as potent as regular papaya enzymes, enhancing digestion and nutrient absorption. Caricol helps relieve constipation, bloating, and indigestion, promoting overall gut wellness.

Caricol Gastro, a variation of Caricol, adds the benefits of oat to soothe and protect the stomach lining. Caricol Gastro is an ideal choice for those seeking a natural solution to relieve heartburn and acid reflux. Clinical studies have demonstrated that Caricol Gastro significantly reduces discomfort related to gastritis, offering a safe and natural alternative to harsh medications.

"We're excited to introduce Caricol Gastro and Caricol in the USA to provide natural solutions to people who are suffering from digestive ailments such as acid reflux, heartburn, constipation, bloating and indigestion," said Hannah Kleinfeld, Chief Operating Officer of Omni-Biotic US. "These products complement our existing line of targeted probiotic formulations and provide additional tools for supporting optimal digestive health. With our focus on quality, efficacy, and scientifically-backed benefits, we are proud to offer these new, natural solutions for a variety of digestive health needs."

By introducing Caricol and Caricol Gastro to the U.S. market, Omni-Biotic continues its commitment to offering premium, science-backed gut health solutions. Harnessing the natural benefits of papaya, a proven digestive powerhouse, these products support gut health in complementary ways.

Caricol and Caricol Gastro are both available in convenient stick-packs, allowing for easy, on-the-go usage and can be purchased online at www.omnibioticlife.com.

ENDS

About Omni-Biotic US

Omni-Biotic is a leading probiotic brand in Europe and the #3 brand worldwide. Developed by the renowned Austrian gut microbiome research pioneer, Institut AllergoSan, every Omni-Biotic product is rooted in 30 years of gut microbiome research and extensive clinical testing. Omni-Biotic emphasizes clean, potent formulations targeting specific health outcomes, including stress management, liver detox, and balanced immunity.

Introduced to the United States in 2019 by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic aims to set the gold standard in probiotic supplements. Today, thousands of healthcare practitioners worldwide trust Omni-Biotic to address their patients' gut health concerns. As one of the premium product lines brought to the U.S. market by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic is committed to delivering meticulously crafted and clinically validated probiotic solutions, empowering individuals through optimal gut health.

For more information, visit www.omnibioticlife.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Teal Minisofer
PR Director
teal@zerotrillion.com
985-249-1068

.

SOURCE: Omni-Biotic US



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
