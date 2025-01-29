KALRAY: SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE ASSET DISPOSAL OF THE "DATA ACCELERATION PLATFORM" ACTIVITY - POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2024 REVENUE RELEASE

Grenoble, January 29th, 2025

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) announces that discussions regarding the asset disposal of its "Data Acceleration Platform" activity[1] are progressing well and a signing could occur in the coming days. Considering this transaction, and to provide the market with a clearer and updated view of the Company, Kalray has decided to postpone for few days the publication of its 2024 annual revenue, initially scheduled for January 30, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report dated April 30th, 2024, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly highlighted on the fact that the Company's current funding horizon is limited to March 1st, 2025[2]. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

[1] See press release as of 2 January 2025

[2] See details in the press release dated September 19th, 2024 and October,31th, 2024

