Industry's most trusted certificate authority dramatically expands its addressable enterprise market and allows new customers to future-proof their business

Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the purchase of Entrust's public certificate business, marking a transformative milestone in the company's history. This strategic move significantly expands Sectigo's enterprise business, doubling its footprint and reinforcing its position as a leader in delivering trusted digital security solutions. The acquisition unlocks new growth opportunities for Sectigo to provide enhanced CLM capabilities to a broader customer base while offering a clear path for businesses to prepare for the challenges of shorter certificate lifespans and postquantum cryptography (PQC).

"We are excited to welcome Entrust public certificate customers and partners to the Sectigo family. We are committed to providing them with the exceptional support and service that defines our reputation," said Kevin Weiss, chief executive officer at Sectigo. "At Sectigo, we understand that automating certificate management requires focused solutions. That's why more than 2,700 partners and hundreds of thousands of customers, from SMBs to Fortune 100 global enterprises, trust us to deliver seamless, scalable Certificate Lifecycle Management solutions in today's rapidly evolving and increasingly complex digital environment."

As the internet shifts toward greater automation, shortened certificate lifespans, and quantum cryptography readiness, Sectigo's cloud-native CLM solutions are uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading value and performance to meet each of those needs. With a proven track record of leadership in public trust and an unwavering commitment to the highest certificate standards-bolstered by a record five chair positions within the CA/Browser Forum-Entrust's public certificate customers and partners will gain a seamless transition and uninterrupted business operations. Further, Sectigo brings all its customers a decisive edge in quantum preparedness, empowering them to future-proof their businesses against the challenges of tomorrow.

"We have had a long history in the public certificate business, so it was important to us to find the right provider for our customers," said Todd Wilkinson, president and CEO at Entrust. "Sectigo is a trusted industry leader with a strong track record of compliance and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. We are working together to make the transition as easy as possible for our customers and are confident that their reputation as a certificate authority and commitment to delivering a high level of service and support will serve our customers well."

This acquisition significantly broadens Sectigo's total addressable market, reinforcing its vision of being the trusted partner for protecting the digital infrastructures of organizations worldwide. As a highly reputable CA with a partner-friendly makeup, Sectigo is also committed to working closely with partners to ensure seamless continuity of service while helping them maximize the capabilities and benefits of Sectigo's platform.

"Certificate Lifecycle Management is an attractive, rapidly growing segment of the identity market, with enduring growth tailwinds and a forecasted market size of greater than $8 billion by 2029," said Travis Pearson, managing director at GI Partners, a private investment firm and the majority shareholder of Sectigo. "This acquisition presents a transformative growth opportunity for Sectigo, positioning the company for substantial expansion and reinforcing its leadership as one of the world's most trusted certificate authorities."

Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. To learn more about this news please visit: sectigo.com/united-in-trust.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world's largest brands. Sectigo's automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129163098/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Sectigo Communications press@sectigo.com



Nathaniel Hawthorne

ICR Lumina PR sectigo@luminapr.com

+1 (661) 965-0407