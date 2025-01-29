Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.01.25
17:00 Uhr
89,31 Euro
-0,08
-0,09 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 20:38 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Donates Trees to Support Local Community & Environment Surrounding Its Premium Rum Distillery in Puerto Rico

Finanznachrichten News

CATANO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / As part of its commitment to supporting the local community around its BACARDÍ® rum distillery in Puerto Rico, family-owned Bacardi recently organized a tree distribution in the Marina Bahía de Cataño community.

The tree distribution event was held earlier this month at the distillery in Cataño, the largest premium rum distillery in the world. It brought together over 200 people and saw Bacardi donate fruit trees and plants such as Valencia orange, tangerine, lemon, acerola, purple patch, sweet pepper and peppers to emphasize the importance of preserving the environment, in addition to supporting the creation of habitats that promote pollination in Puerto Rico.

During the event, interactive and educational activities were presented to promote environmental sustainability including planting workshops; information and crafts from the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR); a discussion on the landfill crisis in Puerto Rico promoting awareness about waste management by the organization Sin Plástico PR; as well as the participation of artisans and small businesses from the Marina Bahía community. The activity culminated with a special presentation by the Puerto Rico String Orchestra.

This Bacardi initiative was intended not only to strengthen the connection with the community surrounding its 'Cathedral of Rum', but also to play a part in protecting the local environment.

As part of these continued efforts, in October last year Bacardi in Puerto Rico hosted the tenth edition of the Puerto Rico Bat Festival in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR). The event, held just ahead of National Bat Week was attended by more than 500 people and served to inaugurate a space dedicated to educating visitors about the importance of bats in our ecosystem, as part of the Casa BACARDÍ visitor experience.

The BACARDÍ rum site has also received Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification in recognition of its commitment to environmental stewardship and for driving awareness of the role of pollinator gardens in building a healthy ecosystem.

About Bacardi Corporation
Bacardi Corporation was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1936, and is part of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world. The current facility was built in 1958 on 127 acres in the town of Cataño. The rum production facility is the largest premium rum distillery in the world.

Since 1961, Bacardi has operated the state-of-the-art Casa BACARDÍ Visitor Center, the second most-visited venue in metro San Juan, drawing visitors from across the world to learn about the rich history of the Bacardi family and brand, as well as its unique production. www.visitcasabacardi.com

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.