Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Donates Trees to Support Local Community & Environment Surrounding Its Premium Rum Distillery in Puerto Rico

As part of its commitment to supporting the local community around its BACARDÍ® rum distillery in Puerto Rico, family-owned Bacardi recently organized a tree distribution in the Marina Bahía de Cataño community.

The tree distribution event was held earlier this month at the distillery in Cataño, the largest premium rum distillery in the world. It brought together over 200 people and saw Bacardi donate fruit trees and plants such as Valencia orange, tangerine, lemon, acerola, purple patch, sweet pepper and peppers to emphasize the importance of preserving the environment, in addition to supporting the creation of habitats that promote pollination in Puerto Rico.

During the event, interactive and educational activities were presented to promote environmental sustainability including planting workshops; information and crafts from the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR); a discussion on the landfill crisis in Puerto Rico promoting awareness about waste management by the organization Sin Plástico PR; as well as the participation of artisans and small businesses from the Marina Bahía community. The activity culminated with a special presentation by the Puerto Rico String Orchestra.

This Bacardi initiative was intended not only to strengthen the connection with the community surrounding its 'Cathedral of Rum', but also to play a part in protecting the local environment.

As part of these continued efforts, in October last year Bacardi in Puerto Rico hosted the tenth edition of the Puerto Rico Bat Festival in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR). The event, held just ahead of National Bat Week was attended by more than 500 people and served to inaugurate a space dedicated to educating visitors about the importance of bats in our ecosystem, as part of the Casa BACARDÍ visitor experience.

The BACARDÍ rum site has also received Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification in recognition of its commitment to environmental stewardship and for driving awareness of the role of pollinator gardens in building a healthy ecosystem.

About Bacardi Corporation

Bacardi Corporation was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1936, and is part of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world. The current facility was built in 1958 on 127 acres in the town of Cataño. The rum production facility is the largest premium rum distillery in the world.

Since 1961, Bacardi has operated the state-of-the-art Casa BACARDÍ Visitor Center, the second most-visited venue in metro San Juan, drawing visitors from across the world to learn about the rich history of the Bacardi family and brand, as well as its unique production. www.visitcasabacardi.com

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire