Liberty Tax Partners With Boost Mobile Helping Customers Maximize Tax Refunds This Year

This tax season, Liberty Tax is making it easier for customers to stretch their tax refunds this year through an exclusive partnership with Boost Mobile. By combining our trusted tax preparation services with their unmatched 5G wireless service offers, Liberty Tax is empowering customers to maximize their tax savings this season and beyond.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boost Mobile to offer such a valuable benefit to our clients," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Liberty Tax. "Everyone needs affordable, reliable cellular service, and this partnership allows us to provide a solution that helps our clients save money while taking advantage of our trusted tax preparation services. With over 95% of our franchise locations located within 2 miles of a Boost Mobile store, it's a convenient and accessible offer for our customers."

Maximize your refund with Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax provides professional tax preparation services to help its clients maximize their refund. Thanks to this new partnership, we are excited to share that Boost Mobile Customers and employees will have the opportunity to:

Save 25% off tax filing services when filing for the first time 1

Access to over 2,000 locally trusted tax experts

Boost Mobile's Exclusive Deals for Liberty Tax Customers

Boost Mobile, the newest nationwide carrier with 99% coverage, offers unmatched value in the wireless industry with its $25 Forever Plan - no contract, no trade-in required. Through this partnership, Liberty Tax clients and employees can unlock special, limited time Boost Mobile offers including:

$10/ month off Boost Mobile's Unlimited Premium plan for 12 months, plus get a FREE Moto G Stylus 5G when you port your number 2

Buy 6 months, get 6 months free with Boost Mobile's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Premium plans when you switch to Boost and bring your own device 3

Unbeatable prices on top devices, like iPhone 15 starting at just $249.99, the Motorola Razr 2024 for only $69.99, and the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G for FREE when you port your number to Boost Mobile4

Switch to Boost Mobile today, save on reliable wireless service and get more with your tax refund this year.

How to Take Advantage of These Offers

Visit your local Liberty Tax office to file your taxes and unlock these exclusive Boost Mobile savings. With thousands of locations nationwide, expert tax assistance and incredible wireless offers are closer than ever.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,0200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

1Valid at participating locations. New customers only. Cannot be combined with other offers or used toward past services. One coupon per customer and per return. Other exclusions may apply. Void where prohibited by law. Valid from 1/1/25 to 4/15/25. Use Promo code: BOOST1

2 Limited Time Offer. Offer valid between 1/1/25 to 4/19/25. Available in select Boost Mobile retail stores only. Terms, Conditions, & Exclusions apply. See a Boost Mobile sales associate for details.

3 Limited time offer valid 2/21/25-4/19/25 at boostmobile.com and select stores. Requires Unlimited Plus ($300) or Unlimited Premium ($360) for 12 months, paid upfront. Taxes and fees apply. Standard rates resume after 12 months. Speeds may be reduced after 40GB (Unlimited Plus) or 50GB (Unlimited Premium). Limit 1 offer per account. Terms and exclusions apply. Details at boostmobile.com

4 Valid from 1/1/25 to 4/19/25. Plan requirements apply. See BoostMobile.com for details.

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

