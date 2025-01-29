OG BRANDS Strengthens Global Expansion with Key Executive Appointments

OG BRANDS Expands Global Leadership Team to Drive International Growth and Innovation

OG BRANDS, the powerhouse behind the Israeli online beauty retail platform OH! GLOW, is reinforcing its global marketing and sales strategy with a series of strategic appointments. With a focus on strengthening its presence in key international markets, OG BRANDS is proud to announce the addition of two new executives to its leadership team: Meital Ashbel as VP of International Marketing and Miri Kopman as VP of Marketing and Managing Director for Asia.

Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

The newly enhanced marketing leadership team now consists of four senior executives, spearheading OG BRANDS' global growth initiatives in 2025. Under the leadership of June Shor, VP of Marketing and Managing Director of Israeli operations, and Andrew Rosenberg, VP of Business Development and Sales, the additions of Ashbel and Kopman mark a significant step in expanding the company's reach, particularly in the Asian market.

Meital Ashbel, bringing over 22 years of expertise in senior marketing roles across B2B and B2C sectors, will focus on digital transformation and enhancing OG BRANDS' customer experience through technology-driven strategies. Her primary mission includes expanding the OH! GLOW platform's operations in Israel while aggressively penetrating the Asian beauty market, particularly in Hong Kong.

Miri Kopman, with 15+ years of experience in business development and international sales, will lead the Hong Kong division, strengthening OG BRANDS' foothold in the dynamic Asian beauty industry. Kopman will oversee both online and offline brand sales, ensuring that Western beauty brands gain prominence in key Asian markets.

These appointments complement the recent addition of Andrew Rosenberg as VP of Business Development. His role focuses on driving OG BRANDS' international expansion by fostering strategic partnerships and introducing premium Western brands to both the Asian and Israeli markets.

OH! GLOW: Bridging the Gap Between Western and Asian Beauty Markets

As a leading platform in the beauty and wellness industry, OH! GLOW curates high-quality personal care products, making Western beauty brands accessible to consumers in Israel and Asia. Through advanced technology, expert-driven content, and stringent quality control processes, OH! GLOW ensures a seamless shopping experience tailored to beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

CEO Statement: Driving the Future of OG BRANDS

Dana Zilberstein, Co-owner and CEO of OG BRANDS, expressed enthusiasm for the company's continued expansion, stating:

"We are thrilled to welcome Meital and Miri to the OG BRANDS family. Their expertise and strategic vision will play a crucial role in our ongoing growth. Together with our leadership team, we are dedicated to strengthening our market presence, delivering innovative beauty solutions, and shaping the future of the industry."

With a reinforced leadership team and a clear strategic roadmap, OG BRANDS is set to accelerate its international expansion, bringing top-tier beauty brands to a global audience.

About OG BRANDS

OG BRANDS is a leading international beauty distribution company specializing in the import and sale of premium cosmetics and personal care products. With a strong presence in Israel and Hong Kong, the company operates OH! GLOW, a cutting-edge online retail platform connecting consumers with the best Western beauty brands.

CONTACT:

OG BRANDS LTD

info@ogbrands.global

https://ogbrands.global/

SOURCE: OG BRANDS LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire