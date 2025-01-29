Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Cincinnati Reds' Legend and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin Joins Orlando Dreamers as MLB Ambassador

Iconic shortstop spent entire illustrious career with same team. Raised family in his adopted city of Orlando, Florida.

Larkin will spearhead relationships and communications with Major League Baseball as well as providing strategic guidance to Orlando's MLB initiative.

The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers ("Orlando Dreamers") announced that legendary Cincinnati Reds' Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin has joined the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando. Larkin was introduced at a press conference today in Orlando, and will be serving as the MLB Ambassador for the Dreamers.

According to Jim Schnorf, Co-Founder of the Orlando Dreamers, who is handling all the financing and ownership structuring of the prospective MLB team and stadium, "The unexpected loss of Pat Williams in July 2024 left a significant void in our initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando. Although Pat, an Orlando icon, is impossible to replace, we knew we had to take steps to identify and bring on board an outstanding individual who embodied all the superior qualities necessary to fill this void. This had to be a person of impeccable character, keen baseball as well as business acumen, and respected by all people in baseball. It also had to be someone with a passion and determination for seeing Orlando's initiative to a successful conclusion. Our group spent months identifying and deliberating about who would fill this role. We are so thrilled to have found the right leader in Barry Larkin to help push our initiative across the finish line."

Andy Herdliska, the longtime right-hand man to Williams, who is responsible for sales, marketing, and sponsorship for the Dreamers, further elaborated on the significance of this most recent development. "Pat Williams was a special person. From the early beginnings right up to his passing, he accomplished so much for our Major League Baseball effort that had us on the cusp of success. After discussing it with the Williams family, we felt the best way to honor Pat was to see this through to the end. There could not be a more perfect fit for our MLB Ambassador than Barry Larkin to step up to the plate and drive us home. His iconic career in Major League Baseball and long connectivity to Orlando make such a compelling case for his key role in our initiative. We have found the critical missing piece to the puzzle with the addition of Barry to our effort."

Larkin expressed his strong belief that Orlando is the ideal city for Major League Baseball's next franchise. "I spent considerable time talking to key people in Major League Baseball, including Commissioner Manfred, before committing to join the Orlando Dreamers' effort. There were many phone calls to Jim, asking detailed questions concerning the approach, the accomplishments to date, and the strategies moving forward. It became immediately apparent that Orlando has the most compelling market in the country to be the next MLB franchise location. Further, the unmatched proposed stadium location in the heart of the tourist corridor, combined with the dramatic initial domed stadium design and planned adjacent local commuter/high speed rail station, provide a huge competitive advantage compared to other metro areas that might be interested in pursuing a team. The strategies and backgrounds of the key people involved with the Dreamers' effort gave me full confidence that with appropriate support from the media, the community, and government officials that Orlando will secure a Major League Baseball franchise before the end of this decade. At this stage in my career, nothing could be more exciting than being a key part of this effort in my adopted home of Orlando, Florida."

Schnorf confirmed that the positive impact of having Larkin on board has already started. "Just in the last few days, I have obtained verbal commitments from local investors in excess of $200 million dollars towards minority ownership in our prospective MLB franchise. Further, I just received verbal confirmation from an institutional investor group prepared to commit $250 million dollars to become a minority owner in our future team. On Friday I will be discussing a pending commitment from an out-of-state entity prepared to provide the team's proposed contribution towards financing of our planned domed stadium. Major League Baseball insists on a public/private partnership for stadium funding, and we will be prepared to privately match the publicly funding portion for a stadium that Orange County gets to own. And, Barry has already initiated preliminary contact with a financially qualified control team owner prospect. With multiple paths to obtain an MLB team for Orlando, our enthusiasm in this initiative has never been greater."

Orlando is expected to welcome approximately 80 million tourists in 2025, with meaningful growth expected from the opening of the new Universal Studios theme park located a short distance from the Dreamers' proposed stadium site. Orlando is the most visited destination in the country and recently passed Denver to become the #15 media market in the country. It is anticipated that Orlando will pass Detroit in 2025 to become the #14 media market in the country, the largest without an MLB team.

The Orlando Dreamers previously reported that based on an independent study completed in 2023, bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando and playing in the planned domed stadium located on the 35.5 acre parcel adjacent to SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center will yield approximately 25,000 permanent jobs and create in excess of $40 billion in economic impact to Orange County over 30 years. In addition, the study concluded that the MLB initiative would generate an additional $26 million annually in tourist development taxes (TDT).

