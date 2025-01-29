Renewance Inc. Revolutionizes Battery Asset Management with Opening of Remote Monitoring Center

The new state-of-the-art facility ensures optimal performance and safe operations with advanced monitoring of battery assets, which have grown exponentially within the Energy Storage and Electric Vehicles Operations and Maintenance segment.

The global market for energy storage systems (BESS) and Electric Vehicles (EV) batteries have grown exponentially since 2022 as electricity demands accelerates. Renewance Inc., a leading provider of industrial battery asset management services, today launched the state-of-the-art Renewance Monitoring Center to provide that surging market with insightful analytics that optimize battery performance, maximize lifespan, and prevent system failures.

Renewance , Inc., based in Elmhurst, Illinois, is the leading provider of industrial battery asset management services. The company provides services and software that assist the BESS and Electric Vehicle sectors in managing batteries from deployment, operations and maintenance, to recycling or reuse. Its Renewance Connect digital platform is the premier software for lifecycle battery management.

The Renewance Monitoring Center (RMC), at the Elmhurst headquarters, is an advanced operational hub that leverages Renewance Connect's advanced analytics, real-time dashboards, and cutting-edge monitoring technologies for the Energy Storage Operations and Maintenance (O&M) segment.

Industry observers including McKinsey & Company and Bloomberg NEF report that the global BESS market tripled in 2022 and 2023. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that the BESS market in the United States doubled in 2024 . The RMC launch positions Renewance to provide scalable and value-added battery asset management services that meet the projected demand for the next five to 10 years.

"Our investment in the Monitoring Center underscores Renewance's commitment to advancing battery lifecycle management, ensuring that our customers achieve optimal performance and sustainability goals," said Jamal Burki, Renewance Chief Executive Officer.

The RMC was completed in late 2024 as part of the expansion of Renewance's Elmhurst headquarters. Technology investments include high-performance computing systems for data processing and enhanced network security to protect sensitive customer data. Renewance also invested in personnel, with additional skilled analysts and technicians to operate the RMC.

The facility is a dedicated, purpose-built space with ergonomically designed workstations and high-resolution monitors that display RenewanceConnect's dynamic dashboards, offering real-time insights into batteries' lifecycle and operational status.

The seamless integration with RenewanceConnect ensures data consistency while providing enhanced visualization of lifecycle and operational status for O&M activities. Alerts and notifications are integrated into customer workflows, which consequently, enable predictive analytics to anticipate potential issues and provide preventive measures.

RMC dashboards are customizable to client specifications and display data including battery state-of-health (SoH), temperature profiles, charge/discharge cycles, and warranty compliance metrics. They provide automated alerts when batteries reach critical thresholds, such as overcharging and potential thermal runaway risks, and support the production of incident tracking and resolution logs and generate monthly quarterly and annual performance reports.

For Renewance clients, the RMC provides actionable insights that improve their decision-making and allow them to mitigate risks and reduce downtime, ensuring peak efficiency of their operations. The RMC also allows Renewance to better leverage its in-house expertise to support complex battery ecosystems and scale its service delivery as industry demand continues to grow.

"This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our dedication to innovation, creating tangible value for our customers while driving the renewable energy industry towards a more sustainable future," Burki said. "The Renewance Monitoring Center represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver end-to-end solutions for battery asset management. Through its launch, we aim to set a new industry benchmark for operational excellence and customer value."

For more information, please visit https://batterystewardship.com .

About Renewance, Inc.

Renewance, Inc. is a Chicago-based leading provider of battery life cycle services for the Energy Storage (ES) and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. Renewance provides software solutions, technical field services, warehousing and logistics, and project management services that enable clients to manage their assets more effectively and responsibly throughout their operating life, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of batteries, as well as safe recycling or repurposing of spent batteries in an economically viable, regulatory compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

SOURCE: Renewance Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire