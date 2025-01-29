For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reports:

Annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 20.7% and annualized operating ROACE of 18.2%

Combined ratio of 94.2%

Gross premiums written increased by $191 million, or 11%

For the year ended 2024, the Company reports:

Net income available to common shareholders of $1.1 billion, or $12.35 per diluted common share, and operating income of $952 million, or $11.18 per diluted common share

Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 20.5% and operating ROACE of 18.6%

Combined ratio of 92.3%

Book value per diluted common share of $65.27, an increase of $11.21, or 20.7%, compared to December 31, 2023

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or "the Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Commenting on the 2024 financial results, Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS Capital, said:

"2024 was an excellent year for AXIS. We delivered on the financial and operational guideposts that we shared at our Investor Day this past May, highlighted by an operating return-on-equity of 18.6% and 20.7% growth in diluted book value per share.

As a global leader in specialty underwriting, we continued to find attractive opportunities for growth. In our Insurance business, profitability was highlighted by an 89.1% combined ratio for the full year and we grew 7.7%, to reach $6.6 billion in premiums. Our Reinsurance business is producing strong, consistent profits with a 91.8% combined ratio for the full year while growing 7.9% to $2.4 billion in premiums.

In 2024, we made significant strides in enhancing our operating model through our 'How We Work program'. This included building new capabilities, investing in technology and data, and adding strong talent to complement our existing team. As we progress into 2025, we believe AXIS is poised to build on its positive momentum, while leveraging our specialty expertise to help our customers navigate an increasingly dynamic risk landscape."

Consolidated Highlights*

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 billion, or $12.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $346 million, or $4.02 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023.

Operating income 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $952 million, or $11.18 per diluted common share 1 , compared to operating income of $486 million, or $5.65 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023.

for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $952 million, or $11.18 per diluted common share , compared to operating income of $486 million, or $5.65 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses of 89.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 88.5% for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased by 0.6 points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and improved by 0.6 points compared to the prior year, respectively.

0.6 points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and improved by 0.6 points compared to the prior year, respectively. Net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $196 million, compared to $187 million, for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $9 million or 5%, primarily attributable to income from our fixed maturities portfolio due to increased yields, partially offset by lower returns on alternative investments.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.5% at December 31, 2024, compared to 4.2% at December 31, 2023. The market yield was 5.3% at December 31, 2024.

Fees related to arrangements with strategic capital partners for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $85 million, compared to $61 million in the prior year.

Income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19 million principally due to adjustments related to certain deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities that are no longer required and an increase in the Bermuda net deferred tax asset associated with Bermuda corporate income tax, effective January 1, 2025. Excluding these tax benefits, the effective tax rate was 5.4% driven by pre-tax income in our U.K. and U.S operations. Income tax benefit for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $56 million principally due to the Bermuda net deferred tax asset, and adjustments related to certain deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities that are no longer required. Excluding these tax benefits, the effective tax rate was 13.8% driven by pre-tax income in our U.S., U.K., and European operations.

Book value per diluted common share was $65.27 at December 31, 2024, an increase of $0.62, or 1.0%, compared to September 30, 2024, driven by net income, partially offset by net unrealized investment losses, and common share dividends declared of $0.44 per share.

Book value per diluted common share increased by $11.21, or 20.7%, over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains, partially offset by common share dividends declared of $1.76 per share.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, book value per diluted common share was $67.93 at December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.69, or 4.1%, compared to $65.24 at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $9.88, or 17.0%, compared to $58.05 at December 31, 2023.

Total capital returned to common shareholders was $350 million year to date, including share repurchases of $200 million pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase programs, and dividends of $150 million.

Amounts may not reconcile due to rounding differences. 1 Operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per diluted common share, respectively, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items are provided later in this press release.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Underwriting Highlights2

Gross premiums written increased by $191 million, or 11% ($178 million, or 10%, on a constant currency basis (3) ), to $2.0 billion with an increase of $117 million, or 7% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $74 million, or 37% in the reinsurance segment.

), to $2.0 billion with an increase of $117 million, or 7% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $74 million, or 37% in the reinsurance segment. Net premiums written increased by $153 million, or 14%, to $1.2 billion with an increase of $88 million, or 9% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $65 million, or 64% in the reinsurance segment.

Quarters ended December 31, KEY RATIOS 2024 2023 Change Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(4) (5) 55.7 55.4 0.3 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio(5) 5.9 2.1 3.8 pts Current accident year loss ratio(5) 61.6 57.5 4.1 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.2 33.6 (34.8 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 60.4 91.1 (30.7 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 20.1 20.1 pts General and administrative expense ratio 13.7 13.4 0.3 pts Combined ratio 94.2 124.6 (30.4 pts) Current accident year combined ratio(5) 95.4 91.0 4.4 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(5) 89.5 88.9 0.6 pts

Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $81 million ($64 million, after-tax), (Insurance: $80 million; Reinsurance: $1 million), or 5.9 points, including $53 million, or 3.9 points attributable to Hurricane Milton. The remaining losses were primarily attributable to other weather-related events.

Net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development was $16 million (Insurance: $12 million; Reinsurance: $4 million), compared to $(425) million (Insurance: $(182) million; Reinsurance: $(243) million) in 2023.

2 All comparisons are with the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise stated. 3 Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The constant currency basis is calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to prior year amounts. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided above and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is provided later in this press release. 4 The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is calculated by dividing the current accident year losses less pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, by net premiums earned less reinstatement premiums. 5 Current accident year loss ratio, catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio, current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, current accident year combined ratio, and current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net losses and loss expenses ratio is provided above and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is provided later in this press release.

Full Year Consolidated Underwriting Highlights

Gross premiums written increased by $649 million, or 8%, to $9.0 billion with an increase of $475 million, or 8% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $175 million, or 8% in the reinsurance segment.

Net premiums written increased by $655 million, or 13%, to $5.8 billion with an increase of $492 million, or 13% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $163 million, or 12% in the reinsurance segment.

Years ended December 31, KEY RATIOS 2024 2023 Change Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 55.7 55.9 (0.2 pts) Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 4.3 2.7 1.6 pts Current accident year loss ratio 60.0 58.6 1.4 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (0.5 8.1 (8.6 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 59.5 66.7 (7.2 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 20.2 19.7 0.5 pts General and administrative expense ratio 12.6 13.5 (0.9 pts) Combined ratio 92.3 99.9 (7.6 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 92.8 91.8 1.0 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 88.5 89.1 (0.6 pts)

Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $226 million ($182 million, after-tax), (Insurance: $216 million; Reinsurance: $10 million), or 4.3 points, including $111 million or 2.1 points attributable to Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Beryl, together with $13 million, or 0.3 points attributable to the Red Sea Conflict. The remaining losses were primarily attributable to other weather-related events.

Net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development was $24 million (Insurance: $16 million; Reinsurance: $8 million), compared to $(412) million (Insurance: $(176) million; Reinsurance: $(236) million) in 2023.

General and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.9 points, mainly driven by an increase in net premiums earned and efficiencies gained through our "How We Work" program, together with an increase in fees related to arrangements with strategic capital partners, partially offset by an increase in performance-related compensation costs.

Segment Highlights

Insurance Segment

Quarters ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 1,700,337 1,583,378 7.4% Net premiums written 1,058,083 969,871 9.1% Net premiums earned 1,026,025 916,779 11.9% Underwriting income (loss) 90,449 (61,675 nm Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 52.2 52.0 0.2 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 7.8 2.5 5.3 pts Current accident year loss ratio 60.0 54.5 5.5 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.2 19.8 (21.0 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 58.8 74.3 (15.5 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 19.5 19.1 0.4 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 12.9 13.3 (0.4 pts) Combined ratio 91.2 106.7 (15.5 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 92.4 86.9 5.5 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 84.6 84.4 0.2 pts nm not meaningful is defined as a variance greater than +/- 100%

Gross premiums written increased by $117 million, or 7% ($103 million, or 6%, on a constant currency basis), primarily attributable to increases in property, accident and health, and credit and political risk lines driven by new business, partially offset by a decrease in cyber lines principally due to a lower level of premiums associated with program business.

Net premiums written increased by $88 million, or 9% ($81 million, or 8%, on a constant currency basis), reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter, together with decreased cession rates in cyber and property lines, partially offset by increased cession rates in accident and health lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent quarters.

The acquisition cost ratio increased by 0.4 points, primarily related to an increase in profit commission expense driven by improved loss performance in accident and health lines and a decrease in ceding commission mainly in professional lines.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.4 points, mainly driven by increases in net premiums earned and efficiencies gained through our "How We Work" program, partially offset by an increase in performance-related compensation costs.

Insurance Segment

Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 6,615,584 6,140,764 7.7% Net premiums written 4,250,545 3,758,720 13.1% Net premiums earned 3,926,036 3,461,700 13.4% Underwriting income 427,866 260,944 64.0% Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 52.1 51.8 0.3 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 5.5 3.2 2.3 pts Current accident year loss ratio 57.6 55.0 2.6 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (0.4 5.1 (5.5 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 57.2 60.1 (2.9 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 19.5 18.7 0.8 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 12.4 13.7 (1.3 pts) Combined ratio 89.1 92.5 (3.4 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 89.5 87.4 2.1 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 84.0 84.2 (0.2 pts)

Gross premiums written increased by $475 million, or 8% ($457 million, or 7%, on a constant currency basis), attributable to all lines of business with the exception of cyber lines which decreased principally due to lower levels of premiums associated with program business and premium adjustments, and liability lines which decreased principally due to underwriting actions taken to reposition the portfolio.

Net premiums written increased by $492 million, or 13%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written together with decreased cession rates in cyber, professional lines and property lines.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.3 points, mainly driven by an increase in net premiums earned and efficiencies gained through our "How We Work" program, partially offset by an increase in performance-related compensation costs.

Reinsurance Segment

Quarters ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 274,987 200,915 36.9% Net premiums written 167,466 102,384 63.6% Net premiums earned 350,989 348,494 0.7% Underwriting income (loss) 39,053 (212,398 nm Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 66.0 64.5 1.5 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 0.3 0.8 (0.5 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 66.3 65.3 1.0 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.2 69.8 (71.0 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 65.1 135.1 (70.0 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 21.8 22.6 (0.8 pts) Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 4.0 5.1 (1.1 pts) Combined ratio 90.9 162.8 (71.9 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 92.1 93.0 (0.9 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 91.8 92.2 (0.4 pts) nm not meaningful

Gross premiums written increased by $74 million, or 37%, primarily attributable to accident and health lines driven by new business, and motor, accident and health, and professional lines largely due to premium adjustments.

Net premiums written increased by $65 million, or 64%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter together with a decrease in premiums ceded in liability lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent periods.

The acquisition cost ratio decreased by 0.8 points, primarily related to an increase in ceding commissions from retrocessional agreements.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.1 points, mainly driven by an increase in fees related to arrangements with strategic capital partners.

Reinsurance Segment

Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written 2,390,304 2,215,761 7.9% Net premiums written 1,506,806 1,343,605 12.1% Net premiums earned 1,380,199 1,622,081 (14.9%) Underwriting income (loss) 143,610 (100,182 nm Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 66.0 64.8 1.2 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 0.7 1.6 (0.9 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 66.7 66.4 0.3 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (0.5 14.6 (15.1 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 66.2 81.0 (14.8 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 22.0 21.7 0.3 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 3.6 4.9 (1.3 pts) Combined ratio 91.8 107.6 (15.8 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 92.3 93.0 (0.7 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 91.6 91.4 0.2 pts nm not meaningful

Gross premiums written increased by $175 million, or 8%, primarily attributable to all lines of business, with the exception of liability lines and run-off lines largely associated with new business and increased line sizes.

Net premiums written increased by $163 million, or 12%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.3 points, mainly driven by an increase in fees related to arrangements with strategic capital partners, partially offset by a decrease in net premiums earned.

Investments

Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net investment income 195,773 186,937 759,229 611,742 Net investments gains (losses) (108,030 23,041 (138,534 (74,630 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities, pre-tax(6) (228,736 466,386 125,742 448,477 Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments 7,264 1,328 17,953 4,163 Total (133,729 677,692 764,390 989,752 Average cash and investments(7) 18,097,432 16,395,033 17,409,516 16,155,418 Pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments: Including investment related foreign exchange movements (0.7 4.1 4.4 6.1 Excluding investment related foreign exchange movements(8) (0.2 3.8 4.8 5.8

Net investment income increased by $9 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to income from our fixed maturities portfolio due to increased yields, partially offset by lower returns on alternative investments.

Net investment gains (losses) recognized in net income (loss) for the quarter primarily related to net realized losses on the sale of fixed maturities and net unrealized losses on bond mutual funds included in equity securities.

Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities, pre-tax of $(229) million ($(153) million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) in the quarter due to a decrease in the market value of our fixed maturities portfolio attributable to increased yields, compared to change in net unrealized gains, pre-tax of $466 million ($422 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.5% at December 31, 2024, compared to 4.2% at December 31, 2023. The market yield was 5.3% at December 31, 2024.

6 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities is calculated by taking net unrealized gains (losses) at period end less net unrealized gains (losses) at the prior period end. 7 The average cash and investments balance is the average of the monthly fair value balances. 8 Pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to pre-tax total return on cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included foreign exchange (losses) gains of $(104) million and $60 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and foreign exchange (losses) gains of $(63) million and $51 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Capitalization Shareholders' Equity

December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Total capital(9) 7,404,558 6,576,910 827,648

Total capital of $7.4 billion included $1.3 billion of debt and $550 million of preferred equity, compared to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2023, with the increase driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), partially offset by common share dividends declared, and the repurchase of common shares, including $200 million repurchased pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase programs.

At December 31, 2024, we had $200 million of remaining authorization under our open-ended Board-authorized share repurchase program for common share repurchases.

Book Value per diluted common share

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Book value per diluted common share(10) 65.27 64.65 54.06

Dividends declared were $0.44 per common share in the current quarter and $1.76 per common share over the past twelve months.

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Change % Change Change % Change Book value per diluted common share 0.62 1.0 11.21 20.7 Book value per diluted common share adjusted for dividends declared 1.06 1.6 12.97 24.0

Book value per diluted common share increased by $0.62 in the quarter, driven by net income, partially offset by net unrealized investment losses reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and common share dividends declared, and increased by $11.21 over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), partially offset by the common share dividends declared.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), book value per diluted common share was $67.93.

9 Total capital represents the sum of total shareholders' equity and debt. 10 Calculated using the treasury stock method.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value 12,152,753 12,234,742 Fixed maturities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 443,400 686,296 Equity securities, at fair value 579,274 588,511 Mortgage loans, held for investment, at fair value 505,697 610,148 Other investments, at fair value 930,278 949,413 Equity method investments 206,994 174,634 Short-term investments, at fair value 223,666 17,216 Total investments 15,042,062 15,260,960 Cash and cash equivalents 2,143,471 953,476 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 920,150 430,509 Accrued interest receivable 114,012 106,055 Insurance and reinsurance premium balances receivable 3,169,355 3,067,554 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss expenses 6,840,897 6,323,083 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss expenses 546,287 575,847 Deferred acquisition costs 524,837 450,950 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,936,979 1,916,087 Receivable for investments sold 3,693 8,767 Goodwill 66,498 100,801 Intangible assets 175,967 186,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,516 108,093 Loan advances made 247,775 305,222 Other assets 695,794 456,385 Total assets 32,520,293 30,250,672 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss expenses 17,218,929 16,434,018 Unearned premiums 5,211,865 4,747,602 Insurance and reinsurance balances payable 1,713,798 1,792,719 Debt 1,315,179 1,313,714 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 66,380 85,790 Payable for investments purchased 269,728 26,093 Operating lease liabilities 106,614 123,101 Other liabilities 528,421 464,439 Total liabilities 26,430,914 24,987,476 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares 550,000 550,000 Common shares 2,206 2,206 Additional paid-in capital 2,394,063 2,383,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (267,557 (365,836 Retained earnings 7,341,569 6,440,528 Treasury shares, at cost (3,930,902 (3,746,732 Total shareholders' equity 6,089,379 5,263,196 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 32,520,293 30,250,672

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 Quarters ended Years ended 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues Net premiums earned 1,377,014 1,265,273 5,306,235 5,083,781 Net investment income 195,773 186,937 759,229 611,742 Net investment gains (losses) (108,030 23,041 (138,534 (74,630 Other insurance related income 7,016 6,050 30,721 22,495 Total revenues 1,471,773 1,481,301 5,957,651 5,643,388 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 831,956 1,152,262 3,158,487 3,393,102 Acquisition costs 276,273 253,918 1,070,551 1,000,945 General and administrative expenses 189,186 169,849 666,202 684,446 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (112,090 69,871 (50,822 58,115 Interest expense and financing costs 16,761 18,344 67,766 68,421 Reorganization expenses 26,312 28,997 Amortization of intangible assets 2,729 2,729 10,917 10,917 Total expenses 1,204,815 1,666,973 4,949,413 5,244,943 Income (loss) before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 266,958 (185,672 1,008,238 398,445 Income tax (expense) benefit 19,410 41,762 55,595 (26,316 Interest in income of equity method investments 7,264 1,328 17,953 4,163 Net income (loss) 293,632 (142,582 1,081,786 376,292 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 30,250 30,250 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders 286,069 (150,145 1,051,536 346,042 Per share data Earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per common share 3.43 (1.76 12.49 4.06 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share 3.38 (1.76 12.35 4.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding 83,380 85,268 84,165 85,142 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 84,695 85,268 85,176 86,012 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.44 0.44 1.76 1.76

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 2024 2023 Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written 1,700,337 274,987 1,975,324 1,583,378 200,915 1,784,293 Net premiums written 1,058,083 167,466 1,225,549 969,871 102,384 1,072,255 Net premiums earned 1,026,025 350,989 1,377,014 916,779 348,494 1,265,273 Other insurance related income (loss) 40 6,976 7,016 (289 6,339 6,050 Net losses and loss expenses (603,311 (228,645 (831,956 (681,515 (470,747 (1,152,262 Acquisition costs (199,606 (76,667 (276,273 (175,050 (78,868 (253,918 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(11) (132,699 (13,600 (146,299 (121,600 (17,616 (139,216 Underwriting income (loss)(12) 90,449 39,053 129,502 (61,675 (212,398 (274,073 Net investment income 195,773 186,937 Net investment gains (losses) (108,030 23,041 Corporate expenses(11) (42,887 (30,633 Foreign exchange (losses) gains 112,090 (69,871 Interest expense and financing costs (16,761 (18,344 Amortization of intangible assets (2,729 (2,729 Income (loss) before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 266,958 (185,672 Income tax benefit 19,410 41,762 Interest in income of equity method investments 7,264 1,328 Net income (loss) 293,632 (142,582 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders 286,069 (150,145 Net losses and loss expenses ratio 58.8 65.1 60.4 74.3 135.1 91.1 Acquisition cost ratio 19.5 21.8 20.1 19.1 22.6 20.1 Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 12.9 4.0 10.6 13.3 5.1 11.0 Corporate expense ratio 3.1 2.4 Combined ratio 91.2 90.9 94.2 106.7 162.8 124.6

11 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $43 million and $31 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio. 12 Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented above.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED) AND 2023 2024 2023 Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written 6,615,584 2,390,304 9,005,888 6,140,764 2,215,761 8,356,525 Net premiums written 4,250,545 1,506,806 5,757,351 3,758,720 1,343,605 5,102,325 Net premiums earned 3,926,036 1,380,199 5,306,235 3,461,700 1,622,081 5,083,781 Other insurance related income (loss) 94 30,627 30,721 (198 22,693 22,495 Net losses and loss expenses (2,245,420 (913,067 (3,158,487 (2,080,001 (1,313,101 (3,393,102 Acquisition costs (766,915 (303,636 (1,070,551 (648,463 (352,482 (1,000,945 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(13) (485,929 (50,513 (536,442 (472,094 (79,373 (551,467 Underwriting income (loss)(14) 427,866 143,610 571,476 260,944 (100,182 160,762 Net investment income 759,229 611,742 Net investment gains (losses) (138,534 (74,630 Corporate expenses(13) (129,760 (132,979 Foreign exchange (losses) gains 50,822 (58,115 Interest expense and financing costs (67,766 (68,421 Reorganization expenses (26,312 (28,997 Amortization of intangible assets (10,917 (10,917 Income before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 1,008,238 398,445 Income tax (expense) benefit 55,595 (26,316 Interest in income of equity method investments 17,953 4,163 Net income 1,081,786 376,292 Preferred share dividends 30,250 30,250 Net income available to common shareholders 1,051,536 346,042 Net losses and loss expenses ratio 57.2 66.2 59.5 60.1 81.0 66.7 Acquisition cost ratio 19.5 22.0 20.2 18.7 21.7 19.7 Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 12.4 3.6 10.2 13.7 4.9 10.9 Corporate expense ratio 2.4 2.6 Combined ratio 89.1 91.8 92.3 92.5 107.6 99.9

13 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $130 million and $133 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio. 14 Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented above.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY FOR THE QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 Quarters ended Years ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders 286,069 (150,145 1,051,536 346,042 Net investment (gains) losses 108,030 (23,041 138,534 74,630 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (112,090 69,871 (50,822 58,115 Reorganization expenses 26,312 28,997 Interest in income of equity method investments (7,264 (1,328 (17,953 (4,163 Bermuda net deferred tax asset (15) (14,218 (176,923 Income tax benefit (16) (8,711 (2,348 (18,649 (17,488 Operating income (loss) 251,816 (106,991 952,035 486,133 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share 3.38 (1.76 12.35 4.02 Net investment (gains) losses 1.28 (0.27 1.63 0.87 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (1.32 0.82 (0.60 0.68 Reorganization expenses 0.31 0.34 Interest in income of equity method investments (0.09 (0.02 (0.21 (0.05 Bermuda net deferred tax asset (0.17 (2.08 Income tax benefit (0.11 (0.02 (0.22 (0.21 Operating income (loss) per diluted common share 2.97 (1.25 11.18 5.65 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 84,695 85,268 85,176 86,012 Average common shareholders' equity 5,536,303 4,598,202 5,126,288 4,401,553 Annualized return on average common equity 20.7 (13.1 20.5 7.9 Annualized operating return on average common equity (17) 18.2 (9.3 18.6 11.0

15 Net deferred tax benefit due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to a future Bermuda corporate income tax rate of 15%, pursuant to the Corporate Income Tax Act 2023. 16 Tax expense (benefit) associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders. Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions. 17 Annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE") is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to annualized ROACE, the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the table above, and a discussion of the rationale for its presentation is provided later in this press release.

Rationale for the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our results of operations in a way we believe will be meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use our financial information to evaluate our performance. Some of the measurements we use are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules and regulations. In this press release, we present underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, consolidated underwriting income (loss), current accident year loss ratio, catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio, current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, current accident year combined ratio, current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, operating income (loss) (in total and on a per share basis), annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE"), amounts presented on a constant currency basis and pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, help explain and enhance the understanding of our results of operations. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Underwriting-Related General and Administrative Expenses

Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses include those general and administrative expenses that are incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations. While this measure is presented in the 'Segment Information' note to our Consolidated Financial Statements, it is considered a non-GAAP financial measure when presented elsewhere on a consolidated basis.

Corporate expenses include holding company costs necessary to support our worldwide insurance and reinsurance operations and costs associated with operating as a publicly-traded company. As these costs are not incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations, these costs are excluded from underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, and therefore, consolidated underwriting income (loss). General and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, also includes corporate expenses.

The reconciliation of underwriting-related general and administrative expenses to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Segmental Data' section of this press release.

Consolidated Underwriting Income (Loss)

Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a pre-tax measure of underwriting profitability that takes into account net premiums earned and other insurance related income (loss) as revenues and net losses and loss expenses, acquisition costs and underwriting-related general and administrative expenses as expenses. While this measure is presented in the 'Segment Information' note to our Consolidated Financial Statements, it is considered a non-GAAP financial measure when presented elsewhere on a consolidated basis.

We evaluate our underwriting results separately from the performance of our investment portfolio. As a result, we believe it is appropriate to exclude net investment income and net investment gains (losses) from our underwriting profitability measure.

Foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations primarily relate to the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on our net insurance-related liabilities. However, we manage our investment portfolio in such a way that unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our investment portfolio, including unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our equity securities, and foreign exchange losses (gains) realized on the sale of our available for sale investments and equity securities recognized in net investment gains (losses), and unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our available for sale investments in other comprehensive income (loss), generally offset a large portion of the foreign exchange losses (gains) arising from our underwriting portfolio, thereby minimizing the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on total shareholders' equity. As a result, we believe that foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations in isolation are not a meaningful contributor to our underwriting performance. Therefore, foreign exchange losses (gains) are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Interest expense and financing costs primarily relate to interest payable on our debt and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. As these expenses are not incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations, these expenses are excluded from underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, and therefore, consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Reorganization expenses in 2024 primarily related to severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program which is focused on simplifying our operating structure. Reorganization expenses in 2023 primarily related to impairments of computer software assets and severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program. Reorganization expenses are primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Amortization of intangible assets arose from business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

We believe that the presentation of underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and consolidated underwriting income (loss) provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the underlying pre-tax profitability of our underwriting activities. The reconciliation of consolidated underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Segmental Data' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Loss Ratio

Current accident year loss ratio represents net losses and loss expenses ratio exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development. We believe that the presentation of current accident year loss ratio provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting net losses and loss expenses associated with our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development. The reconciliation of current accident year loss ratioto net losses and loss expenses ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses Ratioand Current Accident Year Loss Ratio, excluding Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses

Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio represents net losses and loss expenses ratio associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development.

Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses represents net losses and loss expenses ratio exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development and net losses and loss expenses associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events.

We believe that the presentation of these ratios that separately identify net losses and loss expenses associated with catastrophe and weather-related events provide investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations due to the inherently unpredictable nature of the occurrence of these events, the potential magnitude of these losses and the complexity that affects our ability to accurately estimate ultimate losses associated with these events.

The reconciliation of catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio and current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related lossesto net losses and loss expenses ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Combined Ratio

Current accident year combined ratio represents underwriting results exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development. We believe that the presentation of current accident year combined ratio provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the profitability of our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development. The reconciliation of current accident year combined ratioto combined ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Combined Ratio, excluding Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses

Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses represents underwriting results exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development and net losses and loss expenses associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events.

We believe that the presentation of current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the profitability of our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development and by separately identifying net losses and loss expenses associated with catastrophe and weather-related events due to the inherently unpredictable nature of the occurrence of these events, the potential magnitude of these losses and the complexity that affects our ability to accurately estimate ultimate losses associated with these events.

The reconciliation of current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related lossesto combined ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) represents after-tax operational results exclusive of net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset.

Although the investment of premiums to generate income and investment gains (losses) is an integral part of our operations, the determination to realize investment gains (losses) is independent of the underwriting process and is heavily influenced by the availability of market opportunities. Furthermore, many users believe that the timing of the realization of investment gains (losses) is somewhat opportunistic for many companies.

Foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations primarily relate to the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on net insurance-related liabilities. However, we manage our investment portfolio in such a way that unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our investment portfolio, including unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our equity securities and foreign exchange losses (gains) realized on the sale of our available for sale investments and equity securities recognized in net investment gains (losses) and unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our available for sale investments in other comprehensive income (loss), generally offset a large portion of the foreign exchange losses (gains) arising from our underwriting portfolio, thereby minimizing the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on total shareholders' equity. As a result, we believe that foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations in isolation are not a meaningful contributor to the performance of our business. Therefore, foreign exchange losses (gains) are excluded from operating income (loss).

Reorganization expenses in 2024 primarily related to severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program which is focused on simplifying our operating structure. Reorganization expenses in 2023 primarily related to impairments of computer software assets and severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program. Reorganization expenses are primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from operating income (loss).

Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments is primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, this income (loss) is excluded from operating income (loss).

Bermuda net deferred tax asset is due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to a future Bermuda corporate income tax rate of 15%, pursuant to the Corporate Income Tax Act 2023 effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. The Bermuda net deferred tax asset is not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, this income is excluded from operating income (loss).

Certain users of our financial statements evaluate performance exclusive of after-tax net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset in order to understand the profitability of recurring sources of income.

We believe that showing net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders exclusive of after-tax net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset reflects the underlying fundamentals of our business. In addition, we believe that this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze performance in a manner similar to how our management analyzes the underlying business performance. We also believe this measure follows industry practice and, therefore, facilitates comparison of our performance with our peer group. We believe that equity analysts and certain rating agencies that follow us, and the insurance industry as a whole, generally exclude these items from their analyses for the same reasons. The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation' section of this press release.

We also present operating income (loss) per diluted common share and annualized operating ROACE, which are derived from the operating income (loss) measure and are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings (loss) per diluted common share and annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE"), respectively, in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation' section of this press release.

Constant Currency Basis

We present gross premiums written and net premiums written on a constant currency basis in this press release. The amounts presented on a constant currency basis are calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to the prior year amounts. We believe this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze growth in gross premiums written and net premiums written on a constant basis. The reconciliation to gross premiums written and net premiums written on a GAAP basis is presented in the 'Insurance Segment' and 'Reinsurance Segment' sections of this press release.

Pre-Tax Total Return on Cash and Investments excluding Foreign Exchange Movements

Pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements measures net investment income (loss), net investments gains (losses), interest in income (loss) of equity method investments, and change in unrealized gains (losses) generated by average cash and investment balances. We believe this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze the performance of our investment portfolio. The reconciliation of pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements to pre-tax total return on cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Investments' section of this press release.

