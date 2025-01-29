Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Partners With Craterspace to Innovate Anti-Drone Technology

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories, is proud to announce its collaboration with Craterspace, an innovative R&D company specializing in cutting-edge technology for defense, law enforcement, and civilian applications.

Ball Chain, a family-owned business founded in 1938 in the Bronx, NY, has grown into a global leader, producing millions of feet of high-quality ball chain every week. The company supplies its chains for a wide range of applications, from window shades and light fixtures to the iconic military ID dog tag necklaces. Ball Chain is headquartered in Mount Vernon, NY, where it proudly manufactures all its products in a state-of-the-art, 70,000-square-foot facility.

Craterspace, founded by Navy veteran and engineer, Barton Bollfrass, with over two decades of experience in defense and technology, has developed the revolutionary Tangler anti-drone projectile, which uses Ball Chain's expertly crafted ball chain. The Tangler is designed to neutralize drones in urban and populated environments, utilizing a unique, non-lethal solution that combines advanced engineering and practicality.

To address challenges presented in previous versions, Craterspace engineered an anti-drone round that deploys a specialized foot-long ball chain from Ball Chain, capable of damaging drone rotors, disabling sensors, and neutralizing multiple drone targets with minimal collateral damage.

Ball Chain's ball-type or beaded chain has been instrumental to the Tangler's success. Its design ensures that the drone opens smoothly, avoids tangling prematurely, and delivers consistent performance. The collaboration exemplifies how Ball Chain's commitment to quality and innovation supports cutting-edge advancements in defense and technology.

Craterspace's Tangler rounds have garnered significant interest, with recent presentations at Shot Show 2025 in Las Vegas-one of the largest firearm and ammunition trade shows in the world-attracting orders for over 10,000 units. The rounds, which are compatible with widely used non-lethal launching platforms, are set to revolutionize anti-drone operations for military, law enforcement, and civilian markets.

"At Ball Chain, we are proud to supply products that not only touch everyday life but also contribute to innovations that enhance safety and security," said Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain. "Our collaboration with Craterspace is a testament to the versatility and quality of our American-made ball chain, and we're excited to play a role in this groundbreaking technology."

With a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation, Ball Chain and Craterspace are poised to redefine how drone threats are addressed today.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners honor their great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of chain to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace work by U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (all ball chains are made in the USA). We put our heart into everything we do.

To learn more about Craterspace and its Tangler anti-drone rounds, visit www.craterspace.com

