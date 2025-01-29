ASSEMBLY UNVEILS STAGE AI

The industry's most real, connected, and future-ready OS just got smarter, faster, and sharper

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, is proud to announce the launch of STAGE AI, the latest evolution of its proprietary operating system, STAGE. Now powered by artificial intelligence, STAGE AI represents a bold step forward in Assembly's commitment to innovation-providing clients with technology that offers efficiency at scale while prioritizing incrementality to drive measurable business impact and outcomes. STAGE AI works centrally on all STAGE data sources to deliver insights with unmatched speed, precision, and scale. It also empowers teams to work smarter, transforming tasks that once took significant time into streamlined processes, end-to-end, that yield sharper results.

Purpose-built for the future, STAGE AI is distinct as it seamlessly integrates AI at the core of its OS, rather than simply serving as an add-on.

Tim Lippa, Global Chief Product Officer at Assembly adds, "Our perspective on AI goes beyond efficiency. It's about using this transformative technology to deliver outcomes that directly impact our clients' growth. With Stage AI, we've upgraded our STAGE Operating System to ensure AI isn't just an enhancement-it's the foundation."

STAGE AI gives clients a competitive edge by proactively identifying opportunities for brand performance at scale. For example, AI-powered 'Brand Monitor' provides real-time insights into upper funnel brand performance, enabling quicker, smarter media allocation decisions. In the digital commerce space, STAGE AI enables proactive optimization of the customer journey, improves experiences and drives conversion rates for optimal business results. The measurable impact is clear: STAGE AI has already delivered a 30% improvement in campaign relevance for targeted audiences, and its ability to process data at record speeds ensures clients stay ahead of the curve.

"STAGE AI is not just an upgrade; it's a transformation," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly. "This is the most real, connected, and future-ready technology in the industry, and now it's even better. With AI seamlessly integrated into STAGE, we've created a smarter, faster, and more automated platform that allows our teams to deliver exceptional value to our clients, not just today, but for the future."

With STAGE AI, Assembly continues to lead the way in marketing and commerce technology, proving that innovation is not about following trends but setting the standard. This new evolution underscores Assembly's commitment to empowering teams and clients with technology that delivers smarter, faster, and more meaningful results.

For more information on STAGE AI, visit stageai.assemblyglobal.com

ABOUT STAGE AI

STAGE is Assembly's customizable, global operating system designed to complement clients' existing tech stack, address unique data & measurement challenges, and identify & implement real-time optimizations to boost brand performance. STAGE unifies, standardizes and democratizes data at scale globally. STAGE supports any data source, with 400+ sources of media and business data currently automated. Evolved over the last 15 years, STAGE continues to help clients realize the power of their data at scale and fuels finding opportunities to deliver growth. STAGE powers over twenty customizable applications that identify growth opportunities, deliver media efficiency and provide brand performance measurement for our clients.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY?

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

