Nashua, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Cookbash, an innovative new culinary platform, has officially launched. Founded by Eyal Levy (CEO), Bar Reuven (COO), and Assaf Liran (CTO), Cookbash is designed to transform the way individuals plan and execute their gatherings by offering personalized meal plans that cater to various tastes and dietary needs. By combining advanced algorithms with the culinary expertise of renowned chefs, Cookbash provides a seamless and enjoyable hosting experience.





The Cookbash Founders

Cookbash's process begins with a user-friendly survey that hosts can send to their guests to gather information about their food preferences, allergies, and dietary restrictions. This data is then used by Cookbash's algorithm to generate a tailored meal plan, ensuring that every guest's tastes are accommodated. The platform provides detailed step-by-step video tutorials, curated by a roster of acclaimed chefs. These chefs bring diverse culinary perspectives and experience, ensuring that Cookbash users can access a wide variety of recipes ranging from everyday favorites to gourmet creations.

What sets Cookbash apart is its ability to create harmony between dishes, crafting a cohesive and balanced full meal that delights every palate. By selecting complementary recipes, Cookbash ensures that the flavors of each dish enhance one another, offering a well-rounded dining experience. This approach allows hosts to serve meals that are not only delicious but also thoughtfully curated, elevating the entire dining experience.

In addition to recipe guidance, Cookbash simplifies the hosting process by providing personalized shopping lists that specify the exact quantities needed for each dish, minimizing waste and ensuring efficiency. The platform also features a storefront within the app, enabling users to purchase all necessary cooking essentials directly. This integration ensures that hosts have access to the specialized utensils and equipment they need to execute effectively.

"We recognize that hosting can often feel stressful, especially with food preferences and needs to be considered," says Eyal Levy, CEO of Cookbash. "Our mission is to bring the joy back to cooking and hosting by taking care of the details, so people can focus on enjoying the experience. By partnering with top chefs and offering everything from recipes to the right tools, Cookbash makes cooking and entertaining fun, accessible, and joyful for everyone."

Cookbash's launch represents a step forward in personalized culinary solutions, merging technology and culinary artistry to enhance the home cooking experience. Users can explore a world of flavors and create memorable dining experiences with ease.

For more information about Cookbash and to explore our offerings, please visit www.cookbash.com

The app can be downloaded on both the Apple Store and Google Play.





A Cookbash Recipe

About Cookbash

Cookbash is a revolutionary new app that transforms home dining into a seamless hosting experience. By matching guests' food preferences with thousands of easy, step-by-step chef-led videos, Cookbash makes it simple for anyone to create memorable meals and gatherings.

From beginners to seasoned chefs, Cookbash creates connections through a shared love of great food.

