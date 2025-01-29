De Rito Partners: Pavilions SRPMIC De Rito JV, LLC Announces Acquisition of the Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center

Pavilions SRPMIC De Rito JV, LLC, is proud to announce its acquisition of The Pavilions at Talking Stick

Pavilions SRPMIC De Rito JV, LLC, is proud to announce its acquisition of The Pavilions at Talking Stick, one of the premier retail and entertainment destinations in Scottsdale, Arizona. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to enhancing the retail landscape in the region.

De Rito Partners Development Inc



Located at the intersection of Talking Stick Way and Pima Road, The Pavilions at Talking Stick is a vibrant open-air shopping center that features a diverse mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options, attracting both locals and visitors alike. Home to nationally recognized brands, as well as a variety of exciting attractions, the property serves as a central hub for shopping, dining, and leisure in the rapidly growing Scottsdale area.

The company plans to ensure that The Pavilions at Talking Stick continues to serve as a top destination for residents and tourists.

Pavilions SRPMIC De Rito JV, LLC, a joint venture between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) and De Rito Partners, believes that this acquisition will strengthen its position as a leader in the Arizona commercial real estate market.

For more information about The Pavilions at Talking Stick, or to inquire about leasing opportunities, please visit www.thepavilionsattalkingstick.com or contact Matt Morell at matt.morell@derito.com .

About SRPMIC De Rito LLC

Pavilions SRPMIC De Rito JV LLC, through a joint venture between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and De Rito Partners, is dedicated to fostering economic development and delivering exceptional experiences for tenants and visitors alike.

Contact Information

Nereyda Lopez

Marketing Director

nereyda.lopez@derito.com

602-695-1538





SOURCE: De Rito Partners

