Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Mr. Mohsen Mortada as a member of its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective February 1, 2025, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Mohsen to the Board as a distinguished leader in water utility management, water engineering, desalination and professional services," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "His contributions and insight into the industry as a thought leader and relationship builder will be invaluable as we continue to drive forward our mission of delivering sustainable water and environmental solutions."

"I am thrilled to be joining BluMetric and contributing to the Company's growing expertise in water and wastewater treatment," said Mohsen Mortada. "I look forward to being part of BluMetric's journey and helping deliver solutions that drive sustainable environmental impact."

Mr. Mortada currently serves as the Chief of Staff at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the largest water utility district in North America. His career includes roles as President and CEO of Cole Engineering Group, CEO and General Manager of Malcolm Pirnie Middle East, a division of Arcadis, and leadership and manager positions in various other consultancies and water utilities, reflecting his experience in the water and environmental sectors.

He currently holds board positions at The Pacific Institute, Sustainable Conservation, and Open Oceans Global. He has also served on the boards of various organizations in the areas of education and environment.

Furthermore, BluMetric has secured two significant hires for the WaterTech business. These hires will help support sales, business development, and establish an Operations and Maintenance division to promote customer success and introduce recurring revenue streams for Gemini Water.

Mr. Matthew Politzi will be joining as the new Director of Client Experience. He brings over 30 years of water and wastewater treatment experience and has been involved in every aspect of the project life cycle. Mr. Politzi specializes in membrane technologies and has supported over 285 water projects across the Caribbean, US, China, Hong Kong, South America, Middle East and North Africa, and Australia.

Mr. Kevin Wrubluski will join the team as the new Director of Operations. With over 25 years of experience in sales, he boasts a broad range of OEM, technical, and distribution sales expertise across the U.S. Mr. Wrubluski has specialized in industrial sectors and has a proven track record of growing product lines to multimillion-dollar sales.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238897

SOURCE: BluMetric Environmental Inc.