Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036
Tradegate
29.01.25
20:46 Uhr
4,191 Euro
+0,035
+0,84 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 23:14 Uhr
BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming Wolfe Research conference

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference - Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12:00pm ET Tim Foote, BlackBerry Chief Financial Officer, and John Wall, Chief Operating Officer QNX, Head of Product, Engineering & Services, will join Wolfe Research for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



