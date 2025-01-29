BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming Wolfe Research conference

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference - Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12:00pm ET Tim Foote, BlackBerry Chief Financial Officer, and John Wall, Chief Operating Officer QNX, Head of Product, Engineering & Services, will join Wolfe Research for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

