Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announced that it has adopted an amended and restated stock option plan (the "Amended Option Plan"), which has received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Amended Option Plan was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 23, 2025.

The Amended Option Plan is substantially the same as the previous stock option plan; however, it includes new provisions allowing for the exercise of stock options on a cashless and net exercise basis. The Amended Option Plan also includes amendments to ensure compliance with TSX Venture Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, including provisions related to corporate events, vesting terms, and hold periods for certain participants.

The aggregate number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Amended Option Plan must not exceed 3,000,000 common shares, and at the time of approval of the Amended Option Plan, there were 1,350,000 stock options outstanding, which are deemed to be issued pursuant to and subject to the provisions of the Amended Option Plan.

For more information regarding the Amended Option Plan, please see the Company's 2024 Management Information Circular dated December 12, 2024, as well as a copy of the Amended Option Plan itself, both of which have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture. Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

