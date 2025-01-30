Babel Cover unveils BMIC and landmark collaboration with Warranty Solutions Group

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Cover, a British financial engineering and insurance technology company, proudly unveils the British Motorcycle Insurance Community (BMIC), an exciting and fast-growing brand dedicated to supplying UK bikers with innovative technologies to manage financial risk. In a strategic move to enhance its offerings, BMIC has forged a powerful collaboration with Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), bringing a custom-built motorcycle warranty solution to the UK riding community.

Though a relatively young initiative, BMIC is rapidly carving a niche in the motorcycle insurance sector. With a strong commitment to offering tailored risk management solutions for bikers, BMIC is on a mission to empower riders with financial security and peace of mind.

Learn more: www.thebmic.co.uk

"We are excited to establish the BMIC as a go-to brand for UK motorcyclists looking for smart, effective, and biker-centric financial products," said Stuart King, Founder & CEO of Babel Cover. "By joining forces with Warranty Solutions Group, we're taking another major step in transforming the way bikers manage financial risk."

A Powerful Partnership: BMIC & Warranty Solutions Group

Warranty Solutions Group, a dynamic and fast-growing provider of motor warranties, shares BMIC's vision of redefining financial protection for bikers. Having won multiple industry accolades, including "Warranty Provider of the Year" for three consecutive years, WSG has built a reputation for disrupting the warranty industry with its customer-centric, digital-first approach.

Simon Drown, Head of Special Products & Motorcycles at WSG, said: "We are thrilled to partner with BMIC to provide a best-in-class warranty solution for UK motorcyclists. WSG is focused on delivering value-driven products, and through this partnership, we aim to bring unparalleled peace of mind to riders."

The BMIC Warranty, available exclusively through the BMIC, offers comprehensive protection, including coverage for bikes up to 12 years old and 50,000 miles, over 3,000 parts and labour up to £5,000 with no excess, premium breakdown coverage in the UK, and 60 days of European protection.

Learn more: www.thebmic-warranty.com

Babel Cover's Evolution: From Cold Start to a Transformational Force

Babel Cover has grown strategically since securing angel funding in 2018, launching a pilot with a European insurer in 2020, and attracting pre-seed investment from Söderberg & Partners to develop digital-first insurance for motorcyclists. In 2024, it secured multi-million-dollar seed financing from Markd, reinforcing its position as an insurtech disruptor. That same year, it expanded internationally by deploying digital motorcycle insurance in French Polynesia with Poe-ma Insurances.

Babel Cover Investors: A Solid Foundation for Future Growth

Babel Cover's financial backing reflects its strong potential and credibility in the insurtech industry. With key investors such as Söderberg & Partners, a major Nordic financial services provider, and Markd, a US-based insurtech venture capital firm, the company has secured the financial strength and strategic support to drive long-term success. These investors bring not only capital but also invaluable industry expertise and a shared vision for transforming insurance through technology. As Babel Cover continues to expand, it offers a compelling opportunity for bold investors eager to be part of the future of insurance innovation.

What's Next for Babel Cover?

As Babel Cover continues to innovate, its most ambitious venture yet is on the horizon, the launch of a radically transformative insurance-linked trading venue. By leveraging cutting-edge shared ledger technology, this platform will connect buyers, sellers, and algo-traders of insurance in a way never seen before, unlocking greater transparency, efficiency, and rewards for participants.

"The next phase of Babel Cover's journey is all about breaking down barriers in insurance distribution and creating a hyper-connected financial ecosystem and how insurance is bought, sold and traded," added King.

About Babel Cover

Babel Cover is a British financial engineering and insurance technology start-up that connects buyers, sellers, and algo-traders over the internet. It is the operator of an insurance-linked trading venue that enables buyers to obtain digital rewards for lower claims, fostering loyalty and efficiency in policy distribution.

Learn more: www.babelcover.com

About Warranty Solutions Group

Since forming in March 2021, WSG has continued to grow at a phenomenal pace and today is a leading provider of extended vehicle warranties, working with over 2,500 motor dealers across the UK. Fuelled by quality, passion and experience, the company is on a mission to continue driving up standards for vehicle buyers and setting the benchmark for other warranty providers.

WSG offers superior warranty products to vehicle buyers through its network of approved dealerships. WSG products are backed up with brilliant customer care and a range of benefits, many of which dealers and motorists won't find anywhere else.

Learn more: www.warrantysolutionsgroup.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925318/3719225/Babel_Cover_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/babel-cover-unveils-bmic-and-landmark-collaboration-with-warranty-solutions-group-302363729.html