HeyTutor Offers Support to K12 Districts Affected by FEV Tutors' Closure

The recent closure of FEV Tutors marks a significant loss for the K-12 education community. For years, FEV Tutors provided valuable virtual tutoring solutions to students across the United States, and their abrupt closure leaves many learners, educators, and families facing uncertainty. At HeyTutor, our thoughts are with the students, teachers, and FEV employees affected by this sudden change.

For over a decade, HeyTutor has been dedicated to empowering students, parents, and school districts nationwide through customizable, accessible, and effective in-person and online tutoring solutions. Our mission extends beyond academic support-we believe in the transformative power of in-person learning, where meaningful connections between students and tutors drive engagement and success.

We recognize the challenges this transition poses for school districts and are actively collaborating with affected districts to ensure students continue to receive the support they need. Our team is equipped to act quickly, scaling services to accommodate hundreds or even thousands of students within a single district. In this critical time, we aim to be a reliable partner, offering solutions tailored to the unique needs of each district.

As a recipient of the National Student Support Accelerator's prestigious Program Design Badge, HeyTutor is a leader in high-dosage tutoring. Leveraging years of experience, we design and implement programs aligned with state standards and use robust data analysis to track and report exceptional outcomes for our district partners. Having tutored tens of thousands of students across the United States, we are ready to meet the needs of the many more who require our support.

For districts and educational leaders seeking immediate assistance or partnership opportunities, please contact Melissa at melissa@heytutor.com.

