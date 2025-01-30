Zagreb, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Juicefast, a leader in the European wellness industry, is solidifying its market dominance with a series of strategic initiatives that include the acquisition of BiteMe Nutrition, a successful fundraising round, and the development of a groundbreaking digital platform.

JUICEFAST's bold vision for the future: Expanding its wellness empire with strategic acquisitions, innovation, and a €4M growth plan.

2024 Revenue and Key Acquisition

Juicefast reported €4M in revenue for 2024, a testament to its growing market share and customer loyalty. To further expand its product portfolio and retail reach, the company has acquired BiteMe Nutrition, a snacking brand with products available in over 2,500 retail locations across Europe.



"BiteMe Nutrition strengthens our ability to offer holistic health solutions," said David, CEO of Juicefast. "This acquisition is a cornerstone of our strategy to dominate the DACH region and beyond."

€4M Fundraising Round

To support its ambitious goals, Juicefast has launched a €4M fundraising round, with 50% already secured. The funds will drive:

Expansion in the DACH region,

Digital innovation, including the launch of an AI-powered wellness app, and

Enhanced supply chain operations.

Digital Innovation in 2025

Juicefast's upcoming web app, slated for launch in Q2 2025, will set a new standard in personalized health. By integrating AI, the app will provide tailored meal plans, activity suggestions, and product recommendations, creating a seamless wellness experience for customers.



Looking Ahead

With a strong financial foundation, a robust retail presence, and an innovative digital platform in development, Juicefast is well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth in the health and wellness industry.



