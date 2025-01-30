Barton Gold Holdings Limited: New Assays Confirm High Grade Silver in Tolmer Gold System

Grades up to 83.6 g/t Au and 312 g/t Ag in Quartz Veining
HIGHLIGHTS
New 'Tolmer' gold system recently confirmed by shallow high-grade gold assays at Tarcoola [1]
Multi-element analyses now confirm high-grade silver also present in supergene zone, and also in primary gold-sulphide veins in association with elevated lead and zinc
Expanded significant assays from May - July 2024 reverse circulation ( RC ) drilling include: 1
Hole ID
Interval
Including:
TBM0144
2m @ 0.35 g/t Au and 124 g/t Ag [62m]
1m @ 180 g/t Ag [62m]
TBM0145
1m @ 2.16 g/t Au and 241 g/t Ag [79m]
TBM0161
4m @ 24.6 g/t Au and 82.8 g/t Ag [95m]
1m @ 83.6 g/t Au and 312 g/t Ag [97m]
Recent ~2,000m aircore (AC) drilling along strike of May - July 2024 Tolmer RC gold assays also return further anomalous gold assays up to 3 g/t Au [2]
A 1,500 - 2,000m follow-up RC drilling campaign has commenced today at the Tolmer prospect
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce further assays from the Tolmer prospect (Tolmer) at the Tarcoola Gold Project ( Tarcoola ) in South Australia, where prior assays confirmed a new gold mineralised system of quartz sulphide veining.
New multi-element assays confirm that high-grade silver is also present in the Tolmer system's weathered zone, associated with broad zones of anomalous lead and copper, similar to the primary signature of the vein gold mineralisation at Tarcoola.
These assays also confirm a strong association between gold and silver in quartz sulphide veining, similar to the primary signature of the gold mineralisation at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).
Assaying to date has returned maximum individual results of 3.46% lead, 10.8% zinc and 0.12% copper. Recent Tolmer AC drilling has also returned further anomalous gold assays up to 3 g/t Au along strike. 2
Commenting on the discovery of silver in the Tolmer system, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:
"We are excited to report new multi-element assays which confirm that high-grade silver is also present in the new Tolmer gold system, with silver grades up to 312 g/t Ag associated with gold grades up to 83.6 g/t Au.
"High-grade silver could benefit any potential future mining at Tolmer, and may indicate a potential source of high-grade blending feed for the neighbouring Tunkillia Gold Project, which also carries a significant silver credit.
"Near-surface lead anomalies also appear to be a useful drill targeting guide for gold and silver in the Tarcoola region. A follow up RC drilling program has commenced today at the Tolmer prospect."
Shallow high-grade veining within broader alteration zones
Following May - July 2024 RC drilling, Barton commenced multi-element analyses of drill samples initially by portable XRF (pXRF), followed up with full laboratory assaying of selected intervals by ICP-MS, both to confirm the absolute values of elements and to provide a dataset to establish confidence in the pXRF dataset. 2 Laboratory analysis has validated the suitability of the pXRF data for reporting of anomalous geochemical zones, although the reporting of individual silver grades requires laboratory assays.
New Tolmer gold-silver system
The latest Tolmer assays indicate a gold-silver system characterised by multiple broad zones of alteration containing higher-grade quartz sulphide veining. High-grade silver is associated with elevated levels of galena, which is similar to the gold mineralisation previously mined at Tarcoola's 'Perseverance' open pit.
A ~2,000m AC drilling campaign commenced in November 2024 to test potential strike extensions of the gold alteration zones and structures interpreted from May - July 2024 drilling. [3] Results from the AC drilling have further extended the footprint of gold mineralisation at Tolmer, with elevated silver and lead also reported from pXRF analysis undertaken from this drilling. Key gold intersections include:
Hole ID*
Interval (m)
Gold (g/t)
Depth (m)
Including
TBAC0102
4
@
1.87
from
16
1m @ 3.12g/t Au from 18m
TBAC0101
2
@
1.72
from
43
1m @ 2.19g/t Au from 43m
TBAC0116
2
@
2.00
from
56
1m @ 3.17g/t Au from 56m
Table 1 - Key Tolmer significant gold intercepts November 2024 Tolmer AC drilling
* Refer to JORC Tables 2 and 3 in Appendix for complete details of reported holes from November 2024 AC drilling
The best gold results from AC drilling were in shallow holes unable to penetrate underlying hard quartzite rock (see Figure 3). The zones of elevated silver and lead now identified in prior RC drilling is particularly encouraging, and provide additional targeting vectors for both gold and silver in the follow-up RC drilling.
Silver assays have not yet been completed for the November 2024 AC drilling program. However, following the high-grade silver assay results for May - July 2024 RC drilling, these will be expedited.
Figure 1 - Tolmer plan map with RC and AC drill collars and key high-grade Au / Ag assays
Broad Au-Ag and Au-Ag-Pb alteration zones
Cross Sections A and B in Figure 1 above (shown as Figures 2 and 3 below) indicate multiple alteration zones hosting elevated gold +/- silver values concentrated around high-grade quartz sulphide veining.
Further drilling is required to establish structural continuity between Sections A and B.
Barton recently completed AC drilling to help define the broader potential footprint of the Tolmer gold-silver system. A program of follow-up RC drilling has commenced today (see Figure 4) to test strike extensions of interpreted gold-silver mineralisation, and below shallow gold results shown in Figure 3.
Figure 2 (Section A) - Anomalous Au-Ag zones and significant intercepts within alteration zones
* refer to gold intersections reported in ASX announcement dated 27 August 2024
Figure 3 (Section B) - Anomalous Au-Ag-Pb zones and significant intercepts from AC drilling
Commencement of follow-up RC drilling
An RC rig has been mobilised to Tolmer and commenced drilling today on priority targets.
An estimated 1,500-2,000m of RC drilling is planned, designed to extend the definition around high-grade gold mineralisation identified from May - July 2024 drilling and November 2024 AC drilling.
In-field low-level gold assaying will again be deployed using Barton's field laboratory, utilising the detectORE workflows provided by Portable PPB Ltd to enable rapid identification of gold mineralisation that may warrant additional drill lines whilst the drill rig is at site.
Figure 4 - Tolmer plan map with historical RC / AC drill collars & planned follow-up RC drill lines
Authorised by the Board of Directors of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Tarcoola Gold Project (including drilling, sampling, geophysical surveys and geological interpretation) is based upon, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Marc Twining BSc (Hons). Mr Twining is an employee of Barton Gold Holdings Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Geoscientists (AusIMM Member 112811) and has sufficient experience with the style of mineralisation, the deposit type under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr Twining consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based upon this information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Barton Gold
Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000oz annually, with ~1.6Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources (52.3Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au), multiple advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the renowned central Gawler Craton of South Australia. *
Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information
The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ( AusIMM ), Australian Institute of Geoscientists ( AIG ) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 ( JORC ).
Activity
Competent Person
Membership
Status
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles)
Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
AusIMM
Member
Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine)
Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)
AusIMM
Fellow
Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
AIG
Member
Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
AusIMM
Member
Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
AIG
Member
Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
AusIMM
Member
Tunkillia Mineral Resource
Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant)
AusIMM
Fellow
Challenger Mineral Resource
Mr Dale Sims (Consultant)
AusIMM / AIG
Fellow / Member
The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.
JORC Table 1 - Tarcoola Gold Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. "RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay"). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information
Sampling during Barton Gold's drill programs at Tarcoola was obtained through reverse circulation (RC), Aircore (AC) and diamond drilling methods. Historic RC and diamond drilling methods were also used in drilling campaigns completed since the mid-1990s.
Rotary air-blast (RAB) and aircore drilling has also been completed. These holes were used to guide interpretation but were not used for previous grade estimations or modelling of the results reported in the accompanying Announcement.
The drilling program used a Metzke cone splitter (or similar) attached to the cyclone. One-metre splits were constrained by chute and butterfly valves to derive a 2-4kg split on the cyclone. Samples above 1m depth were not collected.
Diamond core for drilling has been sawn in half using an automated core saw. Field duplicates were derived from using quarter core for the designated interval.
Historic diamond core has been sawn in half or quarter using a core saw.
Historic RC samples were collected using various splitting methods over the project's history. A splitter was generally used; however, spear samples were taken for a period of time in some holes.
The sample preparation for drilling conducted in 2023 and 2024 of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's RC and diamond drill program was conducted by Bureau Veritas (Adelaide) using method FA1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 10mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 40g sample for fire assay analysis.
The sample preparation of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's 2021 RC drill program was conducted by Intertek Genalysis (Adelaide) using method SP1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 3mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 50g sample for fire assay and adequate pulverized material for possible future multi-element analysis.
Historically RC and diamond drilling samples were analysed by various laboratories by either fire assay or Aqua Regia digest, detection by atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) or a Pulverise and Leach (PAL) process. 1 m RC or diamond samples were generally collected.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (e.g. core, RC, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
The AC drilling by Barton Gold used a 75mm rod size with 85mm drill bit configuration, provided by Bostech Drilling. Bostech Drilling used an air delivery system delivering a nominal air capacities of approximately 250psi/600cfm.
Drill holes were angled at a nominal -60 degrees and drilled to blade refusal. PDC bits were also used to ensure as much basement penetration as possible.
Historic drilling has taken place over numerous periods since the mid- 1980s as follows:
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Drilling recoveries were qualitatively described for each drilled interval in the field database along with an estimation of moisture content. In general recoveries were good in the order of 10-15kg for each one-metre interval of AC drilling and less than 1% of intervals noted any moisture content. Three-metre composite samples were submitted to Barton's field laboratory for preliminary analysis (non-reportable analysis) and determination of one-metre intervals to be submitted for laboratory analysis. Samples submitted to the laboratory were weighed on a dry, as-received basis and reported along with assay results.
No relationship between grade and recovery has been identified.
Drilling recoveries prior to 2012 were not recorded for both RC chips and diamond core. Some earlier reports noted difficult drilling. Grenfell noted that care was taken to maximise recoveries and minimise contamination and wet drilling conditions were not often encountered. AngloGold noted no major problems with drilling conditions.
TGL RC drilling programmes noted good recoveries, with weights of 30-40kg achieved in fresh material. Within the weathered zone, sample weights were more variable. Holes collared in the Quaternary overburden yielded poor or no recovery from the upper unconsolidated cover sequence, which does not host gold mineralisation.
Diamond core recoveries were recorded by TGL. Local zones of core loss were noted in the oxide zone however core recoveries were generally good.
The RC drilling was closely monitored by the site geologist to ensure optimal recovery and that samples were considered representative.
Historically, HQ triple tube (HQ3) drilling was used for some holes to maximise core recovery. Re-entry holes were not triple-tubed as they were drilled straight into fresh bedrock. Drilling rates were controlled, and short drill runs were often used through the oxide zone to maximise core recovery.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
The AC drilling program electronically logged a number of parameters direct into a database including: Stratigraphy, lithology, weathering, primary and secondary colour, texture, grainsize, alteration type-style-intensity and mineralisation type-style-percentage.
Logging practices varied over the project's history, however AngloGold attempted to standardize the logging by relogging holes in 2002. Approximately 17,000m of diamond and RC drilling and conversion of historical data into a consistent coding system. Some inconsistency in the logging is evident in the current database, however significant mapping has been completed in the pit which, in conjunction with the logging, provides a sound geological basis to prepare a Mineral Resource estimate.
Logging from drilling is generally qualitative in nature.
All diamond core and RC drilling has been geologically logged.
Subsampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all subsampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were quarter-cored by Grenfell.
Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Samples of open holes TP001-021 were collected in a PVC bag via a cyclone, and then split down to approximately 1.5kg.
Newmex Exploration Limited/Tarcoola Gold Ltd (1987-1988) - RC samples from TRC001-TRC025 were collected over 1m intervals via a cyclone with an incorporated splitter.
Approximately 3kg was collected for analysis. RC samples from TRC026-TRC138 were collected over 1m intervals and riffle split to collect a sample. The weight of the sample was approximately 2kg.
BHP (1987-1989) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals with rock chips homogenized via a cyclone before being split and sampled. A 4m composite sample weighing approximately 2.5kg was initially submitted for analysis. The 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.5 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Grenfell (1991-1993) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in plastic bags. The plastic bags were rolled several times to help ensure mixing prior to collecting a 1-2kg sample using a short plastic tube inserted diagonally several times into the material. A 4 m composite was initially submitted for analysis. 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.3 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Grenfell (1995-1997) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in a plastic bucket, and then poured through a three-tier riffle splitter. Buckets were emptied through the splitter at 0.5m intervals. A 3kg sample was collected in a calico bag for assay, and the remaining sample collected in a large plastic bag. Poor sample recovery was apparently only noted within a small number of drillholes.
Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
AngloGold (2001-2002) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals. Detail surrounding the RC subsampling techniques was not provided to CSA Global. Diamond core was apparently half- cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Subsampling is performed during the preparation stage according to the assay laboratories' internal protocols.
During the RC drilling program primary samples were collected from a chute on the cyclone splitter. Field duplicates were obtained from a secondary chute on the splitter.
To the best of the Competent Persons knowledge, no RC field duplicates were taken prior to 1995. After 1995, field duplicates have generally been inserted in the sample stream at a rate of one in every 20 samples. No data was provided for the AngloGold drilling program however (2001-2002). Results generally give confidence in sampling procedures .
Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Analytical techniques have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below.
SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were sent to Amdel in Adelaide for analysis by Aqua Regia digest flame AAS with a 0.02 detection limit. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with an AAS finish.
Aberfoyle Exploration (1985-1987) - Samples were submitted to Classic Laboratories in Perth for fire assay using a 50g charge.
Newmex Exploration Limited, Tarcoola Gold Limited (1987- 1988) - Samples from TRC001-TRC025 were submitted to Genalysis in Perth for analysis using Aqua Regia digest and AAS finish after roasting to oxidise sulphides. Fire assay was carried out on all samples containing >1 g/t Au determined following Aqua Regia. Samples from TRC026-TRC138 were submitted to Classic Comlabs, Adelaide for analysis by fire assay.
BHP Gold (1988-1991) - Samples were submitted to Amdel Laboratories in Adelaide for analysis. The analytical method is not known.
Queens Road Mine/Grenfell Resources (1992-1994) - Samples were submitted to Amdel for digest by Aqua Regia (two parts hydrochloric acid to one-part nitric acid), followed by extraction into organic solvent (D.I.B.K.). A 50g subsample was then analysed by AAS with a 0.02 g/t Au detection limit.
Grenfell Resources (1996-1998) - Earlier samples were submitted to Amdel for analysis by Aqua Regia digest with AAS finish. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with and AAS finish. Later holes were submitted to Aqua Regia digest with graphite furnace AAS.
AngloGold, Gravity Capital Limited (2001-2002) - Earlier holes (up to TCRC0029) were submitted to Genalysis in Adelaide.
Sample preparation was completed in Adelaide, and then sample analysis was completed in Perth via a 50g fire assay with AAS finish (Method FA50/AAS). Later holes were submitted to Analabs in Perth for analysis by fire assay.
Low Impact Diamond Drilling Services (2008) - Two core holes were submitted to Onsite Laboratory Services, Bendigo for analysis by 25g fire assay with AAS finish. Subsampling techniques are not known.
Tunkillia Gold (2012) - Au analysis was completed by IntertekGenalysis in Adelaide, via a 50 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit (Method FA50/AA).
Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - Samples were dried at 90 °C to eliminate the impact of moisture on sample processing. After drying samples are crushed via a Boyd Crusher to <10mm in size then split through a rotary splitter to produce a sub-sample. The crusher is cleaned regularly and has barren bricks crushed between sample groups to prevent contamination. Analysis is through the pulverising and leach (PAL) process. This process reflects the site mill extraction process where: each process is pulverised in aqueous solution with cyanide bearing assay tabs and a collection of assorted sized ball bearings.
Each sample is pulverised for an hour, resulting in an Au-CN complex bearing solution and remnant pulverised sample, and the pulverised material is 95% passing 75 microns. Following PAL processing, samples are decanted, centrifuged and prepared for analysis in an AAS with a solvent separation with a DIBK and residence time of 20 minutes. The sample is then aspirated through the AAS to produce a reading.
Barton Gold (2020) - 2-4kg splits were sent to MinAnalytical in Perth for preparation and analysis using photon assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. The received samples used MinAnalytical's PAP3502R method for preparation which included weighing before drying and crushing to 3mm. A 500g charge was split for analysis using MinAnalytical's PAAU2 photon assay method for gold which is a fully automated technique designed for the analysis of ores. It uses high energy x-rays to excite the atoms so liberation from the surrounding material is not required. The ~500g single-use jars allows for bulk analysis with no chance of cross contamination between samples.
Barton Gold (2021) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Intertek Genalysis in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using 50g fire assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. Whilst preparation and some fire assays were undertaken in Adelaide Intertek also sent some batches to their Perth laboratories for analysis. Intertek's FA50/OE04 method uses a 50 g lead collection fire assay with ICP-OES / MS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit. Multielement samples were analysed using Intertek's method 4A/MS48 which is a 4-acid digest followed by analysis using ICP-OES and MS for 48 elements.
Barton Gold (2022-present) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Bureau Veritas in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using a 40g fire assay technique for gold. Bureau Veritas' FA1 method uses a 40 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.01 ppm detection limit.
Selection of AC samples for assaying by fire assay is undertaken via in-field low-level gold analysis on 3m composite samples. The technique is a partial leach workflow called detectORE developed by CSIRO and provided by Portable PPB Ltd. The results are not considered sufficiently robust for public reporting but are suitable for selection of 1-metre samples for fire assay analysis. Additional samples for fire assay analysis for gold are also selected based on geological logging and supporting multielement analysis.
Analysis of AC drill samples is initially undertaken on 3-metre composites by portable XRF (pXRF), using an Evident Vanta unit. A 3-beam, 20 seconds per beam routine is performed on samples presented to the machine in plastic cups (pucks). Results from this preliminary analysis is used to determine intervals for laboratory analysis. QAQC (blanks, CRMs, duplicates) are routinely analysed and assessed as part of this workflow.
Multielement analysis is undertaken on 1-metre drill samples by Bureau Veritas' MA102 method, applying a 4-acid digest with ICP-MS analysis and reporting a suite of 47 elements.
Statistical comparison between pXRF analyses and corresponding ICP-MS analyses has provided confirmed the integrity of the pXRF analyses with acceptable statistical correlations. The pXRF results are adequate for the reporting of geochemical thresholds and zones, but not individual interval results.
No geophysical studies were used in this latest drilling program.
Barton Gold's AC drilling program included a comprehensive QAQC component with Field Duplicates, Certified Standards (selection of OREAS CRM's considered most appropriate for expected grade and composition) and coarse blanks collectively inserted at ratio of approximately 1 in 37 primary samples. The sequencing of QC samples is tailored on the basis of preliminary (field) assaying to maximise the effect of QA. Additionally, the laboratories provided their internal QAQC which included check samples, CRM's, blanks and repeats.
Analysis of the duplicate samples was variable but considered acceptable given the nature of gold mineralization associated with this project. Some significant variation was noted however this is considered consistent with the interpreted high nugget style of mineralisation.
Bureau Veritas' analysis for gold using fire assay performed well with all batches falling within the +/-3SD test of the expected value for the given standards (3 OREAS CRM's).
Historically, the amount of sampling and analytical QC data that has been collected has varied over the project's history.
Limited sampling and analytical QC data is available to support drilling programs completed prior to 1992, which represents a relatively minor portion of the dataset.
Between 1992 and 1994, the only meaningful QC data appears to be a comparison of spear and riffle split sampling results. No significant bias was noted between the methods.
Between 1996 and 1998, standard results indicate no significant bias, and blank results suggest no issue with carry-over contamination. Field duplicate results reveal a reasonable amount of scatter, which implies poor sample precision, however no bias was noted. Check (umpire laboratory) assay results also revealed considerable scatter but no significant bias which further attests to the accuracy of the analytical data.
It is understood no QC samples were submitted between 2001 and 2008.
Tunkillia Gold used blanks to monitor carry-over contamination and no significant issues were detected. Field duplicates were used to assess sample precision, while CRMs were used to assess analytical accuracy. Some pulps were also sent to an umpire laboratory as a further check on analytical accuracy.
Field duplicate results provide some confidence sample precision. The scatter which is observed is understandable given the moderate to high nugget effect evident at Tarcoola. The CRMs reasonably demonstrated the accuracy of the laboratory. Pulp repeats were higher than the original results, which did cause some concern however, given the CRM results the Competent Person had reasonable confidence in the accuracy of the primary laboratory.
Tarcoola Gold collected field duplicates to monitor sample precision and submitted one main CRM to monitor analytical accuracy. The field duplicate results give some confidence in sample precision, with the scatter which is observed likely a consequence of the high-nugget nature of the mineralisation. Although only one CRM was used, no bias was noted.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Alternative company personnel have verified significant intersections.
No twinned holes were used in the course of this program.
All data collected in the reported program including collar details, drilling records, sampling records and geological logs are recorded directly into spreadsheets in the field which includes comprehensive interval validation processes.
Assay results were provided in digital format.
All relevant historical data was entered into a DataShed database where various validation checks were performed. Data was exported into an Access Database.
No adjustments were made to any assay data in this release.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
All 2024 AC collars were sited using a Garmin hand-held GPS system, with all drill collars also picked up using a Leica DGPS system post-drilling (<0.1m accuracy). The RL was generated from the LiDAR survey collected at the completion of drilling.
All Barton RC holes were downhole surveyed using an Axis Champ-Gyro system which provided measurements at 20m intervals up and down hole.
Collar location and downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the project's history. Almost all hole collars have been surveyed by GPS, DGPS or total station methods, with checks completed against the topographic DTM.
Downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below.
Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented.
BHP (1987-1989) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented.
Grenfell (1991-1997) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (GP, GL series). Early generation holes completed by Grenfell/Queens Road were not surveyed at the time of the drilling. Grenfell conducted a campaign of Eastman surveys for open historical holes, using Fugro Survey as a contractor.
AngloGold (2001-2002) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (TCD, TCRC series).
Tunkillia Gold (2012) - A reflex Ezi-shot downhole camera was used, with readings taken every 30m for diamond holes (TADD series) and end-of-hole for RC holes (TARC series). TGL completed validation checks on the downhole surveys including consistency checks on available databases, comparison of digital databases against hard copy records, and against original Eastman camera discs, cross checks on grid to magnetic conversions and visual review.
Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - In February 2017, Kinetic Technologies was engaged to perform a downhole optics survey for a geotechnical review. A total of seven holes were downhole surveyed for deviation using a directional survey probe.
Readings were taken at 10m downhole intervals. Results showed minor lifting in holes deeper than 28m. The majority of grade control holes are drilled to 23m; hence hole deviation is not considered to be significant
All site data is reported in Geocentric Datum of Australia 1994 (GDA94) and Vertical Datum in Australian Height Datum (AHD). The map projection is MGA Zone 53. Historic Survey Data has been converted to GDA94.
In March 2020 Barton gold engaged Aerometrex to collect LiDAR and high-resolution ortho-imagery over the entire Tarcoola Mining Lease. All datasets are levelled to the LiDAR survey.
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
The spacing of AC drill holes was determined to provide an adequate test for mineralisation being targeted.
Sample compositing was not applied
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Precise controls on the orientations of mineralisation are poorly understood. Angled drill holes were drilled due to likely steep dip expected on mineralised positions, based on mineralisation observed elsewhere in the deposit area.
Further exploration is required to determine true widths and orientations of mineralisation with a greater degree of confidence.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security .
Barton Gold staff oversaw the sampling on the AC drill rig and maintained oversight of sample security whilst onsite during the drilling programs. Split samples were inserted into pre-printed calico bags. These tied bags were, in batches of 5, ziplocked into labelled poly-weave bags which were inserted into ziplocked Bulka-bags. The bulka bags were strapped onto pallets and either transported and delivered to the laboratory by Barton Gold personnel, or loaded by a Barton Gold representative on to a semitrailer for transport to the laboratories in Adelaide. The trailers were not unloaded whilst in transit.
Barton does not have detailed information in regard to sample security measures taken by previous owners of the Tarcoola project. However, Barton understands that these procedures have been in accordance with commonly adopted standard industry practices
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data
An internal peer review of the exploration data processes has been completed by Barton Gold which has included a detailed review of the assay, survey and QAQC data.
MacArthur carried out a review of sampling techniques and data in 2013.
Mining Plus undertook a comprehensive audit of the historical drilling database in 2020 and have in part rebuilt the database using original assay results and incorporated significant supporting metadata.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
The Tarcoola ML Project area lies within Mineral Lease (ML) 6455. ML6455 covers an area of 725.35 ha and is situated completely within Exploration Licence (EL) 6210 which was owned by Tarcoola 2 Pty Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Barton Gold Pty Ltd. The Mining Lease is covered by a registered Native Title determination held by the Antakirinja Matu-Yankunytjatjara Aboriginal Corporation (AMYAC). Tarcoola 2 has a deed of agreement with AMYAC and all work programs have been approved by AMYAC. Adjacent to the Perseverance Deposit and the Deliverance/Eclipse Target areas are registered State Heritage Places.
The Tarcoola deposit is currently held under a Mining Lease which is listed as Under Care and Maintenance. There are no known impediments to obtaining future licences.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
The Tarcoola deposit has been subject to sporadic exploration by numerous parties since alluvial gold was first discovered in 1893. Companies who have undertaken drilling include: Newmex Exploration, BHP, Grenfell Resources, AngloGold, Stellar, Hiltaba Gold, Tunkillia Gold and Tarcoola Gold.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The Tarcoola Project covers a portion of the north-western Gawler Craton centred over the historic Tarcoola goldfield, where Archaean and Proterozoic rocks form the basement to an extensive cover of Phanerozoic sediments. The Archaean basement has been extensively deformed, whereas the Proterozoic rocks have been weakly to moderately deformed.
At Perseverance (current Tarcoola open pit mine), gold mineralisation is hosted within sedimentary rocks of the Tarcoola Formation and granite, both of Proterozoic age. The granite is variably in fault contact with or unconformably overlain by the sediments, which consists of conglomerate, limestone, sandstone, siltstones, and shale. A suite of later intrusions (Lady Jane Diorite) cut both the sedimentary rocks and the granite.
Mafic high level intrusives associated with the 1590Ma Hiltaba Magmatic Event are considered to control the spatial setting of both gold and base metal mineralisation.
Three deformation events have been recognised in the area. D1 is characterised by open folding and NNW-directed thrusting, responsibly for the southerly dip of the sedimentary package at Perseverance. Steeply dipping NW and NE trending brittle faults developed during D2. These structures host and control the gold mineralisation in the Tarcoola Ridge area. The third deformation event (D3) is represented by the late E-W trending barren quartz veins.
Gold has locally been remobilised and enriched in the weathering profile. The base of complete oxidation occurs typically 10-40m below surface, and the base of partial oxidation occurs at a depth of ~20-60m.
Within the primary zone, sericite-quartz-pyrite alteration zones are spatially associated with the mineralisation and overprint earlier hematite-magnetite alteration. An outer halo of chlorite (+/-leucoxene and pyrite) is developed. Pyrite, galena and sphalerite are the main associated sulphide minerals, with subordinate amounts of chalcopyrite bornite and/or arsenopyrite noted.
Veins can be discrete or form wider stockwork zones and are surrounded by broader quartz-sericite alteration envelopes which can host lower grade background halos of mineralisation. Dispersed supergene mineralisation in the oxide zone can be largely detached from veining.
For more detail see: Budd, A & Skirrow, R, 2007. The Nature and Origin of Gold Deposits of the Tarcoola Goldfield and Implications for the Central Gawler Gold Province, South Australia. Economic Geology, 2007.
Drillhole information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes:
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
A tabulation of the drilling program mentioned in this Announcement are presented in Tables 2 to 4.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Reported intersections used the following criteria:
No metal equivalents were calculated
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. "downhole length, true width not known").
The relationship between mineralisation width and intercept lengths is unknown. Mineralisation elsewhere in the broader project area where there is greater levels of geological confidence is steeply dipping.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views .
See figures included in the body of this announcement
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Balanced reporting of Exploration Results is presented. Historical drilling has been undertaken across all recently drilled areas and is presented only where applicable at the scale of diagrams provided.
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
No substantive exploration data not already mentioned in this table has been used in the preparation of this Announcement.
There are however extensive geological, geophysical, geochemical, geotechnical and metallurgical datasets available for this project area
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Barton Gold is planning further work which will be focused on testing for dip extensions and strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity implied by the current results.
Diagrams have been included in the body of this Announcement
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Details for Barton Tarcoola Exploration Drilling (November 2024) programs mentioned in this announcement.
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL
DIP
TAZ
Total Depth (EOH)
Type*
Completion
Target
TBAC0090
449530
6602580
153
-60
320
60
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0091
449498
6602620
153
-60
320
60
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0092
449464
6602655
154
-60
320
74
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0093
449435
6602693
155
-60
320
50
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0094
449405
6602733
156
-60
320
38
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0095
449382
6602757
158
-60
320
35
AC
8/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0096
449363
6602776
159
-60
320
63
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0097
449330
6602815
159
-60
320
24
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0098
449300
6602848
159
-60
320
8
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0099
449658
6602103
148
-60
310
5
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0100
449635
6602124
149
-60
310
35
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0101
449606
6602138
150
-60
310
59
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0102
449571
6602181
152
-60
310
20
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0103
449546
6602191
151
-60
310
27
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0104
449534
6602213
151
-60
310
17
AC
9/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0105
449518
6602224
151
-60
310
53
AC
10/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0106
449475
6602260
150
-60
310
69
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0107
449434
6602299
149
-60
310
3
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0108
449430
6602300
149
-60
310
63
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0109
449391
6602334
148
-60
310
60
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0110
449356
6602369
149
-60
310
60
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0111
449312
6602398
150
-60
310
60
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0112
449279
6602437
152
-60
310
87
AC
11/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0113
449237
6602468
155
-60
310
52
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0114
449220
6602484
156
-60
310
34
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0115
449349
6602003
145
-60
112
63
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0116
449297
6601918
143
-60
90
75
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0117
449330
6601920
142
-60
90
66
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0118
449359
6601919
142
-60
90
58
AC
12/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0119
449403
6601921
142
-60
90
60
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0120
449386
6601985
143
-60
112
54
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0121
449401
6601979
143
-60
112
60
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0122
449429
6601968
143
-60
112
36
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0123
449454
6601959
143
-60
112
50
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0124
449593
6602171
152
-60
310
50
AC
13/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0125
449492
6602249
151
-60
310
51
AC
14/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0126
448592
6602074
149
-60
90
30
AC
14/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0127
448562
6602075
150
-60
90
38
AC
14/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0128
448535
6602072
150
-60
90
42
AC
15/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0129
448509
6602075
150
-60
90
51
AC
15/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0130
448487
6602074
151
-60
90
52
AC
15/11/2024
Tolmer
TBAC0131
449258
6602450
154
-60
310
93
AC
15/11/2024
Tolmer
*AC = Aircore drill hole.
Table 3: Significant gold (Au) intersections for Barton Gold Tolmer AC drilling program (November 2024) 2
Hole ID
From
To
Metres 1
Au (g/t)
Comments &/or including
TBAC0101
43
45
2
1.72
Including 1m @ 2.19g/t Au from 43m
TBAC0102
3
4
1
0.74
TBAC0102
16
20
4
1.87
Including 1m @ 3.12g/t Au from 18m
TBAC0113
51
52
1
0.56
TBAC0116
56
58
2
2.00
Including 1m @ 3.17g/t Au from 56m
TBAC0121
57
58
1
0.45
TBAC0123
65
66
1
0.28
TBAC0128
25
26
1
0.83
1 Note - Not true widths (down hole intersections).
2 Note - Primary intervals calculated by applying a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (minimum 1gram-metre accumulation) and allowing up to 2m internal dilution. Included intervals are selected to ensure balanced and representative reporting of mineralisation within primary intervals.
Table 4: Significant silver (Ag) intersections for Barton Gold Tolmer RC drilling program (May-July 2024) 2,3
Hole ID
From
To
Metres 1
Ag (g/t)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Au (g/t )
Comments &/or including
TBM0144
48
53
5
22.6
40
419
44
<0.01
TBM0144
56
57
1
27.2
20
1090
118
0.03
TBM0144
62
64
2
124
88
1235
122.5
0.35
Including 1m @ 180g/t Ag from 62m
TBM0144
66
67
1
27.8
28
826
435
0.06
TBM0145
79
80
1
241
366
10100
25900
2.16
TBM0146
68
69
1
47
12
118
65
0.01
TBM0154
35
36
1
20
16
34
10
0.02
TBM0154
44
47
3
76.2
89
300
30
1.88
Including 1m @ 137g/t Ag from 46m
TBM0160
50
51
1
27.2
110
42
135
0.28
TBM0161
16
28
12
40.3
42
2289
69
0.10
Including 1m @ 86.2g/t Au from 21m
TBM0161
70
71
1
61.8
64
418
1140
1.27
TBM0161
88
89
1
32
50
328
265
0.03
TBM0161
97
98
1
312
558
34600
108000
83.6
TBM0163
5
9
4
31
7
348
15
1.22
TBM0163
109
111
2
42.5
236
341
1280
0.40
TBM0184
33
34
1
26.2
14
2370
2930
Not assayed for Au
1 Note - Not true widths.
2 Note - Calculated applying a 20g/t Ag cut-off and with no internal dilution. Included intervals are selected to ensure balanced and representative reporting of mineralisation within primary intervals.
3 Note - preliminary pXRF analysis was applied to determine only selected intervals for assay of multi-elements by ICP-MS.
[1] Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 August 2024
[2] Refer to ASX announcements dated 8 November 2024
[3] Refer to ASX announcements dated 8 November 2024
* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcements dated 4 March and 16 July 2024. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 833koz Au (26.9Mt @ 0.96 g/t Au) in Indicated and 754koz Au (25.4Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred categories.
