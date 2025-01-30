Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces that HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as DFR's new auditor, replacing Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor").

DFR's board of directors have accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor, as of January 29, 2025 and have appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective January 29, 2025, and to hold office until approval at the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.

There have been no modified opinions expressed in any of the audit reports of the Former Auditor on any of the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years and in the opinion of the Company no "reportable events" as defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") has occurred.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and have been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About DFR Gold

DFR Gold Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR holds interests in a portfolio of gold exploration projects in Burkina Faso and Nigeria. DFR also owns the Beravina Zircon project in Madagascar.

Website: www.dfrgold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca

