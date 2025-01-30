Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an "Offer") to purchase any and all of its outstanding exchange-traded notes (the "Notes" or the "ETNs") of the four separate series listed in tables below (each, a "Series") and the solicitation of consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation") from holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") to amend certain provisions of the Notes with respect to each Series, it has:

determined the results of the Offer and Consent Solicitation for the Series included in Table 1 below (the " Expired Series "); and

"); and extended the expiration deadline for the Offer and Consent Solicitation with respect to each Series included in Table 2 below (each, an "Extended Series

The purchase price per Note (the "Purchase Price") for each Extended Series is set forth in Table 2 below.

Each Offer and Consent Solicitation is subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Initial Statement, as supplemented by Supplement No. 13 dated January 29, 2025 (as so supplemented, and as it may be further supplemented or amended from time to time, the "Statement"). The "Initial Statement" is the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 7, 2023, as supplemented by Supplement No. 1 dated March 7, 2024, Supplement No. 2 dated March 20, 2024, Supplement No. 3 dated April 4, 2024, Supplement No. 4 dated May 20, 2024, Supplement No. 5 dated June 5, 2024, Supplement No. 6 dated July 16, 2024, Supplement No. 7 dated July 31, 2024, Supplement No. 8 dated September 10, 2024, Supplement No. 9 dated September 25, 2024, Supplement No. 10 dated November 4, 2024, Supplement No. 11 dated November 20, 2024 and Supplement No. 12 dated January 13, 2025 Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement

Expired Series

The Offer and Consent Solicitation for the Expired Series expired at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2025 (with respect to the Expired Series, the "Expiration Deadline"). For the Expired Series, the Issuer has received and accepted the specified number of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline. All conditions to the Offer for the Expired Series were deemed satisfied or waived by the Issuer as of the Expiration Deadline. The aggregate purchase price of the Notes for the Expired Series accepted by the Issuer will be the specified dollar amount set forth in Table 1 below, reflecting the previously announced Purchase Price per Note. On February 5, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"), Noteholders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer will receive the previously announced applicable Purchase Price. No Offer or Consent Solicitation is currently open in respect of the Expired Series.

Table 1: Expired Series

Title of Note Bloomberg Ticker CUSIP ISIN Purchase Price per Note Number of Notes Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJCTF 06739F101 US06739F1012 $55.00 126,142 $6,937,810

Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation for the Expired Series, the Issuer has obtained the requisite consents to the Proposed Amendment, as described in the Initial Statement, with respect to that Series.

Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer with respect to the Expired Series will be cancelled on the Settlement Date. The Issuer currently intends to effectuate the Proposed Amendment for the Expired Series promptly after the Expiration Date and redeem all outstanding Notes at any time after the Proposed Amendment becomes effective with respect to that Series. As described in the Initial Statement, the Issuer will publicly announce any decision to redeem the outstanding Notes of the Expired Series by issuing a redemption notice. The payment upon redemption to Noteholders for the Expired Series may be greater than or less than the Purchase Price for that Series pursuant to the relevant Offer but will not include any premium payment or any amount in excess of the applicable Closing Indicative Note Value on the Valuation Date of such redemption.

Extended Series

The Offer and Consent Solicitation with respect to each Extended Series were previously scheduled to expire at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2025 and will instead expire at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 26, 2025 (with respect to each Extended Series, the "Expiration Deadline"), unless the Offer with respect to any Extended Series is further extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement.

The specified Purchase Price per Note for each Extended Series reflects a premium to the Closing Indicative Note Value of that Series on January 29, 2025. The Purchase Price may be lower than the trading price of the Notes of that Series on the Expiration Date.

Table 2: Extended Series

Title of Note Bloomberg Ticker CUSIP ISIN Purchase Price per Note* Closing Indicative Note Value on January 29, 2025 Number of Notes Tendered iPath CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite IndexSM ETN BWVTF 06739F135 GB00B1WL1590 $130.00 $120.67 6,473 iPath Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN COWTF 06739H743 US06739H7439 $24.00 $23.43 40,107 iPath Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN JJETF 06739H750 US06739H7504 $7.00 $5.45 27,031 The Purchase Price for each Series is a set dollar amount and may be lower than the Closing Indicative Note Value of that Series on the Expiration Date.

If a Noteholder has already validly tendered and not withdrawn its Notes of an Extended Series pursuant to an Offer set forth in the Initial Statement, such Noteholder is not required to take any further action with respect to such Notes and such tender constitutes a valid tender for purposes of the relevant Offer, as amended hereby. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2025, Noteholders have validly tendered the number of Notes specified in Table 2 above. The Purchase Price is payable on April 2, 2025, unless the relevant Offer is further extended or early terminated by the Issuer.

Because the Closing Indicative Note Value for each Series is calculated based on the applicable Closing Index Level, if the applicable Closing Index Level has increased as of the Expiration Date, the Purchase Price of that Series may be significantly less than the Closing Indicative Note Value on the Expiration Date. In addition, the Notes of any Series may trade at a substantial premium to or discount from the applicable Closing Indicative Note Value. Accordingly, the Purchase Price for any Series may be lower than the trading price of the Notes of that Series on the Expiration Date. If on or prior to the Expiration Date, the applicable Closing Index Level with respect to any Series set forth in Table 2 above has increased or decreased from its level on January 29, 2025, the Issuer may amend the Offer and Consent Solicitation with respect to that Series, including by increasing or decreasing the Purchase Price of that Series, or in its sole and absolute discretion, to further extend, withdraw or terminate such Offer or Consent Solicitation.

On each Trading Day while an Offer remains open, the Purchase Price for the relevant Series, as well as the Closing Index Level and the Closing Indicative Note Value for that Trading Day for the relevant Series, will be published for that Series by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, at http://ipathetn.barclays/static/tenderoffers.app. In the event that publication of the Closing Index Level for any Series on any Trading Day is delayed, the Issuer will publish such information as soon as practicable following the publication of that Closing Index Level.

Subject to applicable law, the Offer and Consent Solicitation for each Series is being made independently of the Offer and Consent Solicitation for each other Series, and the Issuer reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to withdraw or terminate the Offer and Consent Solicitation for any Series if any of the conditions described in the Statement have not been satisfied or waived without also withdrawing or terminating any other Offer or Consent Solicitation. In addition, the Issuer reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to extend or amend the Offer and Consent Solicitation for any Series at any time and for any reason without also extending or amending any other Offer or Consent Solicitation.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offers is set out in the Statement. Copies of the Statement are available at http://ipathetn.barclays/static/tenderoffers.app. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

The Dealer Manager

Barclays Capital Inc.

745 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019, United States

Telephone: +1 212-528-7990

Attn: Barclays ETN Desk

Email: etndesk@barclays.com

The Tender Agent

The Bank of New York Mellon

160 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4V 4LA

United Kingdom

Attn: Debt Restructuring Services

Telephone: +44 1202 689644

Email: debtrestructuring@bnymellon.com

DISCLAIMER

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Statement. No offer or invitation to acquire or exchange any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. This announcement and the Statement contain important information, which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offers and Consent Solicitations. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, lawyer, accountant or other independent financial adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in an Offer and Consent Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should participate in any Offer and Consent Solicitation.

General

Neither this announcement, the Statement nor the electronic transmission thereof constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes (and tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which such Offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the Notes, blue sky or other laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offers shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Issuer in such jurisdiction. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of, any such person) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender Notes in the Offers or Consent Solicitations. In addition, each Noteholder participating in an Offer will be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the other jurisdictions referred to below and generally as set out in the Statement under the section entitled "Procedures for Participating in the Offer." Any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to an Offer from a Noteholder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted.

