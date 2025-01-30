Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Interim Management Discussion and Analysis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is issuing this news release to advise its shareholders that the Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission. In connection therewith, the Company has filed a material change report and an amended and restated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the six (6) months period ended March 31, 2024, to clarify its disclosure.

Amended and Restated Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company has amended and restated its interim management's discussion and analysis for the six (6) months period ended March 31, 2024, to include the following:

Factors that have caused period-to-period variations for the annual period ended September 30, 2023; A comparison in tabular form of disclosure previously made about the Company's intended use of proceeds (other than working capital) from financings, including an explanation of variations, if any, on the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives and milestones; Discussion of the Company's business and its significant investments; Further discussion about the Company's debt settlements; Discussion of significant consulting and management fees, investor relations expenses and professional fees and the business activities related to these expenses; Factors that have caused variations over the eight (8) quarters necessary to understand general trends that have developed; Disclosure of expenditures not yet committed but required to maintain the Company's capacity, to meet the Company's panned growth or to fund development activities and sources of financing that the Company has arranged but not yet used; Disclosure of related persons or entities in connection with the Company's related party transactions and the disclosure of the business purpose in relation thereof; Accounting policy note for the Company's investments in Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. and Vertex AI Ventures Inc.; and Forward-looking information, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook pertaining to the revenue and gross margin projects of certain agreements Additional subsequent events for material transactions occurring since March 31, 2024 to the date of the MD&A. Addition of Selected Annual Information. Expanded description on the changes to the Quarterly Results. Expanded information and details on significant investments made by the Company. Expanded disclosure and explanations to quarterly financial variances within the Results of Operations for the comparative quarters and periods. Additional disclosure on the use of proceeds of financing. Additional disclosures on capital resources. Expanded disclosures on related party transactions. Expanded disclosures on risk factors affecting the company and its significant investments.

Material Change Report

The Company has also filed a material change report dated June 18, 2024, in connection with its acquisition of an aggregate of 210,000 common shares in the capital of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. (the "Cedarcross Shares") at a price of $1.00 per Cedarcross Share (the "Cedarcross Acquisition"). The Cedarcross Acquisition closed on August 4, 2023, and resulted in the Company holding 49.0% of all issued and outstanding Cedarcross Shares following the Cedarcross Acquisition. In consideration for the Cedarcross Shares, the Company paid aggregate cash consideration in the amount of $210,000.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer

T: 1-236-312-6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

