XRP News: Basiert Ripple mehr auf Glauben als auf Fakten?

WOW!



ARCHAX CEO: "WE THINK EVERY ASSET IS GOING TO BE ON CHAIN IN THE FUTURE AND WE HOPE TO WORK WITH RIPPLE TO GET THEM ON XRPL!"



HE ALSO PREDICTED THAT XRPL COULD PROCESS UP TO $50 TRILLION BY 2025 AND "RLUSD" IS ALREADY SUPPORTED ON ARCHAX! pic.twitter.com/YpOsTUWCEa