INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event Honors Over 15 Standout Products at the Inaugural "What's Hot - Best of tise" 2025 Awards

Winning brands include industry leaders MOHAWK, Mannington, Engineer Floors and Biesse GMM, among others.

The International Surface Event ( tise ) , the largest annual resource for surface, stone and tile industries sourcing, today announces the winners of the first annual "What's Hot - Best of tise 2025 Awards", sponsored by Floor Covering News, Stone World and Floor Trends & Installation.

The International Surface Event is where innovation takes center stage, uniting professionals from flooring, stone, tile and beyond in the two dynamic neighborhoods to discover the most cutting-edge products, trends and design solutions, across an unparalleled showcase of materials, tools, installation products and curated exhibitors. The "What's Hot - Best of tise" awards recognize businesses and elevate brands, products and projects based on their contributions to progress the industry forward with innovation and creativity, inspiring invaluable industry insights driving the success of each of these categories.

"tise continues to push the surface, stone and tile industry forward by showcasing the best and most innovative products that stay ahead of the evolving demand of the market," expresses Amie Gilmore, Director of The International Surface Event. "These products and companies are setting a standard and encouraging others to adapt game changing strategies that makes the design, manufacturing and installation process more efficient, sustainable and impactful."

Winners from the Surface Neighborhood:

Best of Style and Design - Karastan

Best of Technology - Cyncly

Best of Innovation - IFC International Flooring CO

Best of Sustainability - NOX US

Best of Disruption - MOHAWK

Best of Carpet - Engineered Floors

Best of Wood - Urban Floor

Best of Laminate - Johnson Hardwood

Best of Resilient - Mannington/PHENIX

Best Booth - CALI

Best Large Booth - MOHAWK Winners from the Tile + Stone Neighborhood:

Best of Style and Design - Anatolia

Best of Technology - Northwood Machine

Best of Innovation - Chemical Concepts

Best of Sustainability - Revolux

Best of Disruption - FreePower

Best Small Booth - Arizona Tile

Best Large Booth - Biesse GMM

Best of Tile - MSI

Best of Stone - BCS, Best Cheer Stone Inc. The awards will return to tise next year from January 27-29, 2026. Visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com to stay up to date on the latest details on how to submit for "What's Hot - Best of tise" 2026. About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com . Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

