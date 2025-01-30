Deutsche Telekom's shares surged to a remarkable 52-week high, climbing 3.4% to reach €31.82 on XETRA trading, fueled by exceptional performance from its U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile US. The telecommunications giant witnessed unprecedented trading volume exceeding 8.1 million shares, reflecting heightened investor interest. The surge was primarily attributed to T-Mobile US's outstanding fourth-quarter results, which included a net profit of $3.0 billion and the addition of more than two million new customers, significantly surpassing market expectations of 1.6 million new subscribers.

Future Growth Prospects

Analysts maintain a bullish outlook for Deutsche Telekom, setting an average price target of €37.64, suggesting an additional upward potential of approximately 18% from current levels. The company's growth trajectory is expected to continue throughout 2024, with T-Mobile US projecting to acquire between 5.5 and 6 million new postpaid customers, exceeding market forecasts of 5.2 million. Additionally, analysts anticipate an earnings per share of €1.87 for 2024, alongside an increased dividend payment of €0.898 per share, up from the previous year's €0.770.

