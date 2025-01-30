Daimler Truck's stock emerged as the top performer in Germany's DAX index on Wednesday, recording an impressive gain of 6.4% to reach €42.03. The robust trading volume exceeding 937,000 shares reflected strong investor confidence in the Stuttgart-based commercial vehicle manufacturer. This remarkable performance contributed significantly to the DAX's achievement of a new record high at 21,601 points. The substantial price increase was primarily driven by improving prospects across the entire truck manufacturing sector, with positive signals emerging from order intake trends among key market participants.

Analyst Outlook Signals Growth Potential

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Daimler Truck's future trajectory, setting an average price target of €51.00, suggesting considerable upside potential from current levels. For the fiscal year 2024, experts project earnings per share of €4.15, with an anticipated dividend distribution of €1.83 per share. The positive momentum in the commercial vehicle sector, particularly the emerging growth trajectory for 2025 and encouraging order book trends, has strengthened investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

