Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 431.7 million for the full year 2024. Net sales decreased by -2.9% at constant exchange rates and declined by -6.1% in reported CHF versus prior year. The decline was primarily driven by lower net sales of wind materials, while the marine and industrial segments continued to show growth. The company executes on its strategic realignment initiatives to strengthen its positioning in the wind market and continues to reinforce its footprint in Marine and Industrial.
Wind Materials recorded net sales of CHF 285.6 million for 2024. This represents a decrease of -3.4% at constant exchange rates compared to 2023. Following a soft start in 2024, the wind sector saw a stronger demand for the rest of the year. Volumes for Western blade manufacturers stabilized since Q2 2024 while some dealt with quality issues and worked through inventory. Volumes for domestic Chinese customers decreased significantly in order to increase margins. Positive regulatory developments in Europe, particularly in Germany and in the UK, confirm Gurit strategy to strengthen its leading position with Western customers. This is enhanced by the introduction of new proprietary technology platform OptiCore, which enables Gurit to help customers optimize blade design, and reduce blade weight and cost.
Manufacturing Solutions achieved a turnover of CHF 45.3 million, which represents a decrease of -8.7% at constant exchange rates compared to 2023. The Manufacturing Solutions business unit experienced a challenging 2024, driven by reduced demand from wind energy customers, particularly in the first half of the year, and a shift in orders due to slower platform introductions in Western markets and selective engagement in China. Despite these challenges, advanced technical capabilities in Chennai (India) enabled the company to secure new business and strengthen relationships with domestic Indian wind customers and expand expertise in the region. Encouragingly, the fourth quarter saw a robust uptick in orders, supported by growing demand for molds, equipment, and solutions for other structures, such as large dimension molded parts, positioning the business unit for stronger performance in 2025.
Marine and Industrial reports net sales of CHF 101.2 million for 2024. This is an increase of 1.6% at constant exchange rates compared to 2023. After an initial soft start to the year, the marine markets recovered as expected, driven by increased demand for lightweight, durable advanced materials in key applications. The merchant marine market has experienced an unprecedented high order level where Gurit has developed a leadership position over the past two years for particular large dimension molded parts. Following increased focus on accelerating growth in new areas, our efforts in the transportation and construction sectors have gained traction, sectors which are particularly suited to Gurit's innovative materials, including recycled PET for panels. This has more than offset a decrease in legacy parts, in particular to the automotive industry, where sales are now close to zero. Towards the end of 2024, Gurit signed a long-term supply agreement with Genesis Products for the exclusive supply of its PET structural foam core for office and commercial interior applications in North America.
To optimize capacity utilization and cost across all locations, Gurit has made the difficult decision to close its PET production plant in Volpiano, Italy, during H1 2025: this measure is subject to the consultation process with social partners.
As another part of its strategic realignment, Gurit has decided to divest its PET preparation plant in Carmignano di Brenta, Italy, as the company has now developed a global sourcing of recycled PET. The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions expected to be finalized by end of Q1 2025.
