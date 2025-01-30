Unveiling a New Era in Aesthetic Laser Technology with Celliance as the Exclusive Distributor in France, Strengthening Quanta System's Global Leadership.

Quanta System is thrilled to mark a major milestone in 2025, celebrating 40 years of innovation in laser technology. As part of this momentous occasion, the company is excited to announce its exclusive partnership with Celliance, which will now serve as the exclusive distributor of Quanta System's cutting-edge aesthetic lasers in France. This pivotal collaboration will be officially unveiled at the renowned International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) Congress 2025 in Paris, reinforcing Quanta System's long-standing commitment to excellence in global dermatology and aesthetic laser medicine.

Founded in 1985, Quanta System has pioneered advanced laser systems for diverse medical and aesthetic applications, from skin rejuvenation and hair removal to surgical treatments. Renowned for safety, efficacy, and innovation, its lasers lead the industry with breakthrough technologies that deliver exceptional results for patients, practitioners and doctors. With over 40 years of excellence, Quanta System is trusted worldwide for its reliable, precise, and cutting-edge solutions, solidifying its position as a leader in medical laser technology.

The announcement of this new partnership with Celliance marks a defining moment in Quanta's strategy, propelling its innovative solutions into the French market.

"We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 40 years of Quanta System, and to mark this milestone with such an important partnership," says Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System. "Our journey over the past four decades has been one of constant innovation and dedication to quality. This collaboration with Celliance is a powerful combination, positioning both companies to meet the growing demand for advanced laser technology in France, a key European market."

With this new partnership, Quanta System and Celliance are poised to lead the French market in the years to come, offering local professionals, doctors and patients access to the latest advancements in laser technology. The collaboration will not only strengthen Quanta System's footprint in France but will also create new opportunities for growth, innovation, and the continued advancement of medical aesthetic treatments.

"Celliance is excited to be part of this incredible milestone with Quanta System," says Sebastien Royer, CEO of Celliance. "Their 40 years of expertise in laser technology is unmatched, and we are committed to helping bring these state-of-the-art solutions to French practitioners and their patients. Together, we will elevate the standard of care and deliver outstanding results."

Quanta System will be showcasing its latest laser technologies at IMCAS 2025 in Paris, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the superior performance of its lasers and learn more about the company's 40 years of innovation. This is just the beginning of a new era for Quanta System in France visit us at IMCAS booth U307 Level3.

About Quanta System

Founded in 1985, Quanta System, a 100% Italian company part of El.En. SpA, has been a global leader for 40 years in designing cutting-edge laser systems and gold standard solutions for surgery, dermatology, and aesthetics. By the side of professionals and doctors pursuing its sole aim: improving patient care.

About Celliance

Celliance is a leading French distributor of advanced aesthetic devices, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, superior support, and ensuring healthcare professionals' success with top-tier products and services.

