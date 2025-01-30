Anzeige
STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

PR No: C3309C

-- Q4 net revenues $3.32 billion; gross margin 37.7%; operating margin 
   11.1%; net income $341 million 
 
  -- FY net revenues $13.27 billion; gross margin 39.3%; operating margin 
   12.6%; net income $1.56 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $2.51 billion and gross 
   margin of 33.8% 
 
  -- Start of the company-wide program to resize global cost base*

Geneva, January 30, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.32 billion, gross margin of 37.7%, operating margin of 11.1%, and net income of $341 million or $0.37 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "FY24 revenues decreased 23.2% to $13.27 billion. Operating margin was 
   12.6% compared to 26.7% in FY23 and net income decreased 63.0% to $1.56 
   billion. We invested $2.53 billion in Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP) while 
   delivering free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) of $288 million." 
 
  -- "Q4 net revenues were in line with the mid-point of our business outlook 
   range driven by higher revenues in Personal Electronics offset by lower 
   revenues in Industrial, while Automotive and CECP were as expected. Q4 
   gross margin of 37.7% was broadly in line with the mid-point of our 
   business outlook range." 
 
  -- "Our book-to-bill ratio remained below 1 in Q4 as we continued to face a 
   delayed recovery and inventory correction in Industrial and a slowdown in 
   Automotive, both particularly in Europe." 
 
  -- "Our first quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $2.51 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 27.6% and 
   decreasing sequentially by 24.4%; gross margin is expected to be about 
   33.8%, impacted by about 500 basis points of unused capacity charges." 
 
  -- "For 2025, we plan to invest between $2.0 to $2.3 billion in Net Capex 
   (non-U.S. GAAP)."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023  Q/Q    Y/Y 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Net Revenues           $3,321  $3,251  $4,282   2.2%   -22.4% 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Gross Profit           $1,253  $1,228  $1,949   2.1%   -35.7% 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Gross Margin           37.7%  37.8%  45.5% -10 bps  -780 bps 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Operating Income          $369   $381  $1,023  -3.3%   -64.0% 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Operating Margin         11.1%  11.7%  23.9% -60 bps -1,280 bps 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Net Income             $341   $351  $1,076  -2.6%   -68.3% 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share    $0.37  $0.37  $1.14    0%   -67.5% 
------------------------------ ------- ------- ------- ------- ----------

* For each of the concerned countries, the start of the program will take place in accordance with applicable regulations.

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share 
 data)               FY2024  FY2023   Y/Y 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Net Revenues            $13,269 $17,286   -23.2% 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Gross Profit             $5,220  $8,287   -37.0% 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Gross Margin             39.3%  47.9%  -860 bps 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Operating Income           $1,676  $4,611   -63.7% 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Operating Margin           12.6%  26.7% -1,410 bps 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Net Income              $1,557  $4,211   -63.0% 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ---------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share      $1.66  $4.46   -62.8% 
---------------------------------- ------- ------- ----------

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary Review

Reminder: On January 10, 2024, ST announced a new organization which implied a change in segment reporting starting Q1 2024. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail. 

Net Revenues by Reportable Segment (US$     Q4    Q3    Q4 
  m)                      2024   2024   2023   Q/Q   Y/Y 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) 
  segment                    1,198   1,185   1,418   1.1%  -15.5% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment    752    807    965  -6.8%  -22.1% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, 
  MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group     1,950   1,992   2,383  -2.1%  -18.2% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Microcontrollers (MCU) segment          887    829   1,272   7.0%  -30.2% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Digital ICs and RF Products (D&RF) segment    481    426    623  13.0%  -22.8% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital 
  ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group   1,368   1,255   1,895   9.0%  -27.8% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Others                       3     4     4    -     - 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues              $3,321  $3,251  $4,282   2.2%  -22.4% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.32 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.4%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 19.8% and 28.7%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 2.2%, in line with the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.7%. Gross margin of 37.7%, 30 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 780 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to product mix and, to a lesser extent, to sales price and higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased 64.0% to $369 million, compared to $1.02 billion in the year-ago quarter. ST's operating margin decreased 1,280 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 11.1% of net revenues, compared to 23.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

By reportable segment(1) , compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 15.5% mainly due to decreases in Analog and in Imaging. 
 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 41.2% to $176 million. Operating margin was 
   14.7% compared to 21.1%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 22.1%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 63.7% to $89 million. Operating margin was 
   11.9% compared to 25.4%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Microcontrollers (MCU) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 30.2% mainly due to a decrease in GP MCU. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 66.4% to $127 million. Operating margin was 
   14.3% compared to 29.8%.

Digital ICs and RF products (D&RF) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 22.8% mainly due to a decrease in ADAS (automotive ADAS 
   and infotainment). 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 33.2% to $149 million. Operating margin was 
   31.0% compared to 35.7%.

Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share decreased to $341 million and $0.37 respectively compared to $1.08 billion and $1.14 respectively in the year-ago quarter. As a reminder, the fourth quarter 2023 net income included a one-time non-cash income tax benefit of $191 million.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q4    Q3                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2024   2024   Q4 2023  Q4 2024  Q4 2023   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities    681    723   1,480   2,965   5,992   -50.5% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)(2)     128    136    652    288   1,774   -83.8% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
