Scientists in China have conceived a lifecycle-based average consensus algorithm that can purportedly balance power in flywheel energy storage array systems and extend their overall lifespan. Researchers at the Inner Mongolia University of Technology in China have developed a new lifecycle parameter that can reportedly help increase coordinated control and service life in flywheel energy storage array systems (FESASs). Compared to other mechanical energy storage technologies such as pumped hydro and compressed air, FESASs have higher values for specific power, specific energy, power and energy ...

